Alabama MBB knocks off Mississippi State in first conference game of the season

The Alabama men’s basketball team overcame some early struggles to knock off No. 21 Mississippi State in the conference opener on Wednesday night. The Tide were led offensively by Mark Sears (20 points) and Brandon Miller (19 points).

Nate Oats’ squad worked through a lot of turnovers and foul trouble to pick up the much-needed win. The Tide Was also aided by the Bulldogs shooting just 18-36 from the free-throw line. Not to mention, the Tide were able to neutralize Bulldogs’ forward Tolu Smith’s offensive production. The senior scored just five points on the night.

Alabama freshman forward Noah Clowney scored 12 points while grabbing eight rebounds as well.

As conference play continues, the Tide will certainly need to limit the number of team fouls and turnovers. The next game for Alabama is on January 3 against Ole Miss. The game will be televised on SEC Network as tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. EST

