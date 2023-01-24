Drew Allar mentioned in Heisman Trophy Discussion
Sports Illustrated listed some Heisman Trophy candidates for 2023, including a couple of Penn State players
The Boilermakers won for the fourth time in conference play by three points or less Sunday vs. Maryland.
The Penn State football Class of 2023 commitment tracker has been updated with the latest recruiting development
Michigan Stadium's lone tunnel - the site of altercations between players as they enter and exit the field - will be a little wider next season.
Jonathan Majors was already going to be a household name by the end of 2023, but Magazine Dreams may make him an Oscar-winner.
Following the Canucks’ disastrous handling of Bruce Boudreau’s firing and Rick Tocchet’s hiring, Jim Rutherford realizes he should probably stop talking.
The Browns have one of the best offensive line coaches in the country in Bill Callahan. Watch as he breaks down offensive line play here.
Hollywood star Chris Pratt was spotted in Greenville Sunday. Check out photos from his visit to Upstate SC.
Here's the kickoff time for the NFC championship game in Philadelphia.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss Deion Sanders’ latest recruiting coup, as 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain has committed to join the Buffaloes after backing out of a commitment to Miami.
World leaders converged on Davos, Switzerland, last week to talk about major issues including climate change, but traveled largely to the summit on private jets.
FS1's Skip Bayless had a temper tantrum after the Cowboys' NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
As soon as the Dallas Cowboys lost to the 49ers on Sunday, the NFL world knew Stephen A. Smith would have something special in store for Americas Team.
It looks like Burrow took a shot at that failed neutral-site plan with a two-word post on Instagram
After the 49ers' thrilling win over the Cowboys to advance to the NFC title game, Deebo Samuel had to let Instagram know that he kept receipts.
Joe Burrow slipped into an incredible pair of Seinfeld sweatpants.
KU basketball’s coach was not particularly down on his team following Monday’s third straight loss. But he did issue a warning regarding what’s still to come for his Jayhawks.
If they choose, the Chiefs could bring him back to their practice squad.
Few know Tom Brady better than his longtime tight end, Rob Gronkowski, who shed some light on what may influence the quarterback's decision while picking a new team in 2023.
Long before 49ers rookie Brock Purdy was making waves in the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni already was familiar with the quarterback's game.