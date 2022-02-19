What Alabama MBB HC Nate Oats had to say following the devastating loss to Kentucky

Alabama men’s basketball only has a few games remaining in the regular season before the SEC Tournament begins. Ranked No. 25 in the nation, the Crimson Tide traveled north to face No. 4 Kentucky.

After an incredibly hot start to the game, Alabama ultimately gave up the lead just before halftime, and was never able to get it back. The 90-81 loss likely won’t hurt the team too much when it comes to NCAA Tournament seeding, but a win would have been a massive bump in the right direction.

Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats was frustrated following the loss when speaking with reporters. He discussed what he told his team during the game and explained what went wrong for the rocky program.

Alabama’s regular season record currently stands at 17-10 with an even conference record of 7-7.

Nate Oats: “We kept telling them after the hot start, our defense wasn’t going to be good enough to win the game." — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) February 19, 2022

Nate Oats: "Real disappointing loss. We wasted a good shooting night from Shack and Keon." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) February 19, 2022

Nate Oats: “We didn’t play hard enough on the ball. We just didn’t play hard enough to win a tough road game, and we had a great chance to win it with Wheeler and Washington out. We wasted an opportunity." — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) February 19, 2022

Nate Oats: “It’s disappointing to lose games when I feel like our effort wasn’t where it needed to be to win a road game. Guys got to figure out how hard they need to play to win these road games, because we’ve got two more road games left. We need to win them." — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) February 19, 2022

