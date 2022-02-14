Alabama MBB gains votes in Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll following two-game win streak

Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide basketball team are fighting an uphill battle as the final stretch of the regular season gets underway.

Despite once being a top-10 team, Alabama fell out of the rankings weeks ago and has been trying to fight their way back ever since. Now on a two-game win streak following wins over Ole Miss and Arkansas, Alabama is the first team out of the latest Coaches poll.

Only a few games remain in the regular season before the SEC men’s basketball tournament begins.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Gonzaga 21-2 798 (30) – 2 Auburn 23-2 734 (2) – 3 Kentucky 21-4 731 +1 4 Arizona 22-2 725 +1 5 Duke 21-4 631 +1 6 Kansas 20-4 603 +2 7 Purdue 22-4 596 -4 8 Baylor 21-4 583 +2 9 Providence 21-2 577 +2 10 Villanova 19-6 475 +5 11 Texas Tech 19-6 451 -2 12 Illinois 18-6 441 +1 13 Tennessee 18-6 360 +5 14 UCLA 14-5 358 -2 15 Houston 20-4 351 -8 16 Wisconsin 19-5 328 -2 17 USC 21-4 288 +4 18 Ohio State 15-6 278 -2 19 Michigan St 18-6 244 -2 20 Texas 18-7 170 – 21 Murray St 24-2 105 +3 22 Wyoming 21-3 94 +4 23 Marquette 16-9 87 -4 24 Connecticut 17-7 68 -1 24 Arkansas 19-6 68 +6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Saint Mary’s; No. 25 Wake Forest

Others Receiving Votes

Alabama 55; Saint Mary’s 45; Colorado St. 33; Xavier 20; Notre Dame 18; Wake Forest 16; Miami-Florida 14; Louisiana State 8; Southern Methodist 7; Loyola-Chicago 7; Seton Hall 6; Rutgers 6; Boise St. 6; Davidson 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 2; Iowa State 2; Iowa 2; Texas Christian 1; Missouri St. 1

