Alabama MBB gains votes in Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll following two-game win streak

Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide basketball team are fighting an uphill battle as the final stretch of the regular season gets underway.

Despite once being a top-10 team, Alabama fell out of the rankings weeks ago and has been trying to fight their way back ever since. Now on a two-game win streak following wins over Ole Miss and Arkansas, Alabama is the first team out of the latest Coaches poll.

Only a few games remain in the regular season before the SEC men’s basketball tournament begins.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

21-2

798 (30)

2

Auburn

23-2

734 (2)

3

Kentucky

21-4

731

+1

4

Arizona

22-2

725

+1

5

Duke

21-4

631

+1

6

Kansas

20-4

603

+2

7

Purdue

22-4

596

-4

8

Baylor

21-4

583

+2

9

Providence

21-2

577

+2

10

Villanova

19-6

475

+5

11

Texas Tech

19-6

451

-2

12

Illinois

18-6

441

+1

13

Tennessee

18-6

360

+5

14

UCLA

14-5

358

-2

15

Houston

20-4

351

-8

16

Wisconsin

19-5

328

-2

17

USC

21-4

288

+4

18

Ohio State

15-6

278

-2

19

Michigan St

18-6

244

-2

20

Texas

18-7

170

21

Murray St

24-2

105

+3

22

Wyoming

21-3

94

+4

23

Marquette

16-9

87

-4

24

Connecticut

17-7

68

-1

24

Arkansas

19-6

68

+6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Saint Mary’s; No. 25 Wake Forest

Others Receiving Votes

Alabama 55; Saint Mary’s 45; Colorado St. 33; Xavier 20; Notre Dame 18; Wake Forest 16; Miami-Florida 14; Louisiana State 8; Southern Methodist 7; Loyola-Chicago 7; Seton Hall 6; Rutgers 6; Boise St. 6; Davidson 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 2; Iowa State 2; Iowa 2; Texas Christian 1; Missouri St. 1

