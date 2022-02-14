Alabama MBB gains votes in Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll following two-game win streak
Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide basketball team are fighting an uphill battle as the final stretch of the regular season gets underway.
Despite once being a top-10 team, Alabama fell out of the rankings weeks ago and has been trying to fight their way back ever since. Now on a two-game win streak following wins over Ole Miss and Arkansas, Alabama is the first team out of the latest Coaches poll.
Only a few games remain in the regular season before the SEC men’s basketball tournament begins.
A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
21-2
798 (30)
–
2
Auburn
23-2
734 (2)
–
3
Kentucky
21-4
731
+1
4
Arizona
22-2
725
+1
5
Duke
21-4
631
+1
6
Kansas
20-4
603
+2
7
Purdue
22-4
596
-4
8
Baylor
21-4
583
+2
9
Providence
21-2
577
+2
10
Villanova
19-6
475
+5
11
Texas Tech
19-6
451
-2
12
Illinois
18-6
441
+1
13
Tennessee
18-6
360
+5
14
UCLA
14-5
358
-2
15
Houston
20-4
351
-8
16
Wisconsin
19-5
328
-2
17
USC
21-4
288
+4
18
Ohio State
15-6
278
-2
19
Michigan St
18-6
244
-2
20
Texas
18-7
170
–
21
Murray St
24-2
105
+3
22
Wyoming
21-3
94
+4
23
Marquette
16-9
87
-4
24
Connecticut
17-7
68
-1
24
Arkansas
19-6
68
+6
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Saint Mary’s; No. 25 Wake Forest
Others Receiving Votes
Alabama 55; Saint Mary’s 45; Colorado St. 33; Xavier 20; Notre Dame 18; Wake Forest 16; Miami-Florida 14; Louisiana State 8; Southern Methodist 7; Loyola-Chicago 7; Seton Hall 6; Rutgers 6; Boise St. 6; Davidson 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 2; Iowa State 2; Iowa 2; Texas Christian 1; Missouri St. 1
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.
Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!