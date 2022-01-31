Alabama MBB is first team out in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide now have five wins against ranked opponents in the 2021-2022 college basketball season, which ties Marquette for the most ranked-wins in all of college basketball.
Despite defeating three of last season’s Final Four teams, the Crimson Tide fall just outside of the top-25 in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.
Losses in games where Alabama was expected to win easily have hurt the team, but there’s still plenty of time left before the NCAA Tournament to turn things around and establish an identity.
The Crimson Tide will next face Auburn on the road tomorrow, a win would certainly be a statement for this team.
A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
17-2
784 (16)
–
1
Auburn
18-1
784 (16)
+1
3
Purdue
18-3
691
+3
4
UCLA
16-2
647
+4
5
Arizona
17-2
618
-2
6
Duke
17-3
604
+1
7
Kentucky
17-4
595
+6
8
Baylor
18-3
584
-4
9
Houston
18-2
567
–
10
Kansas
17-3
511
-5
11
Wisconsin
17-3
478
–
12
Villanova
16-5
461
–
13
Michigan St
16-4
405
-3
14
Texas Tech
16-5
386
–
15
Providence
18-2
384
+2
16
Ohio State
13-5
296
–
17
Connecticut
15-4
260
+2
18
Illinois
15-5
256
+3
19
USC
18-3
199
-4
20
Tennessee
14-6
147
–
21
Texas
16-5
134
+4
22
Iowa State
16-5
129
+2
23
Xavier
15-5
113
–
24
Marquette
15-7
80
+3
25
LSU
16-5
78
-7
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Colorado St
Others Receiving Votes
Alabama 39; Boise St. 27; Saint Mary’s 22; Colorado St. 22; Miami-Florida 19; Indiana 16; Texas Christian 10; Murray St. 9; Wake Forest 8; Davidson 8; Iowa 7; Florida State 7; Seton Hall 5; Notre Dame 3; Arkansas 3; Wyoming 1; Toledo 1; Oregon 1; Oklahoma 1
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.
Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!