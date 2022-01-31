Alabama MBB is first team out in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

AJ Spurr
Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide now have five wins against ranked opponents in the 2021-2022 college basketball season, which ties Marquette for the most ranked-wins in all of college basketball.

Despite defeating three of last season’s Final Four teams, the Crimson Tide fall just outside of the top-25 in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

Losses in games where Alabama was expected to win easily have hurt the team, but there’s still plenty of time left before the NCAA Tournament to turn things around and establish an identity.

The Crimson Tide will next face Auburn on the road tomorrow, a win would certainly be a statement for this team.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

17-2

784 (16)

1

Auburn

18-1

784 (16)

+1

3

Purdue

18-3

691

+3

4

UCLA

16-2

647

+4

5

Arizona

17-2

618

-2

6

Duke

17-3

604

+1

7

Kentucky

17-4

595

+6

8

Baylor

18-3

584

-4

9

Houston

18-2

567

10

Kansas

17-3

511

-5

11

Wisconsin

17-3

478

12

Villanova

16-5

461

13

Michigan St

16-4

405

-3

14

Texas Tech

16-5

386

15

Providence

18-2

384

+2

16

Ohio State

13-5

296

17

Connecticut

15-4

260

+2

18

Illinois

15-5

256

+3

19

USC

18-3

199

-4

20

Tennessee

14-6

147

21

Texas

16-5

134

+4

22

Iowa State

16-5

129

+2

23

Xavier

15-5

113

24

Marquette

15-7

80

+3

25

LSU

16-5

78

-7

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Colorado St

Others Receiving Votes

Alabama 39; Boise St. 27; Saint Mary’s 22; Colorado St. 22; Miami-Florida 19; Indiana 16; Texas Christian 10; Murray St. 9; Wake Forest 8; Davidson 8; Iowa 7; Florida State 7; Seton Hall 5; Notre Dame 3; Arkansas 3; Wyoming 1; Toledo 1; Oregon 1; Oklahoma 1

