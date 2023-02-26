Alabama MBB a finalist to land 2024 big man Jesse McCulloch

Alabama was listed in 2024 center Jesse McCulloch’s top-eight schools. The Tide recently hosted McCullch for an unofficial visit for the recent Georgia game.

McCulloch plays for Lutheran East High School in Cleveland, Ohio. He has a slight frame at 6-foot-9, 190 pounds and could possibly play power forward or center at the college level.

The other program that is recruiting McCulloch very heavily is Michigan State. McCulloch will take an official visit to East Lansing on March 3.

According to the On3’s RPM, the Spartans are the favorite to land McCulloch at 41.6% likelihood.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 92 1 13 Rivals 3 – – – ESPN 4 – 4 28 On3 Recruiting 4 91 1 11 247 Composite 3 175 5 29

Vitals

Hometown Cleveland, Ohio Projected Position Center Height 6-9 Weight 190 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on September 30, 2022

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on February 18, 2023

Top schools

Alabama

Michigan State

Indiana

Kent State

Ohio State

Virginia Tech

Michigan

Xavier

Twitter

2024 four-star big man Jesse McCulloch is down to eight schools: Alabama, Indiana, Kent State, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, and Xavier. Read: https://t.co/2qJS7E7KTW pic.twitter.com/B6hLnrbXU4 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) February 24, 2023

