Alabama MBB a finalist to land 2024 big man Jesse McCulloch

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

Alabama was listed in 2024 center Jesse McCulloch’s top-eight schools. The Tide recently hosted McCullch for an unofficial visit for the recent Georgia game.

McCulloch plays for Lutheran East High School in Cleveland, Ohio. He has a slight frame at 6-foot-9, 190 pounds and could possibly play power forward or center at the college level.

The other program that is recruiting McCulloch very heavily is Michigan State. McCulloch will take an official visit to East Lansing on March 3.

According to the On3’s RPM, the Spartans are the favorite to land McCulloch at 41.6% likelihood.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jesse McCulloch’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

92

1

13

Rivals

3

ESPN

4

4

28

On3 Recruiting

4

91

1

11

247 Composite

3

175

5

29

 

Vitals

Hometown

Cleveland, Ohio

Projected Position

Center

Height

6-9

Weight

190

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on September 30, 2022

  • Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on February 18, 2023

Top schools

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

