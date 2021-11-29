Alabama MBB falls in latest AP Poll
Alabama dropped their first game of the season on Thursday against the Iona Gaels, but they bounced back to win their next two contests at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, FL.
The latest AP Poll was updated on Monday to reflect the loss the Crimson Tide suffered against the Gaels in game one, and Tide fans may not like how it looks.
RANK
TEAM
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Duke (51)
7-0
1,513
5
2
Purdue (9)
6-0
1,442
3
3
Gonzaga (1)
6-1
1,428
1
4
7-0
1,324
6
5
6-1
1,253
2
6
Villanova
4-2
1,147
7
7
4-1
1,115
8
8
5-1
1,027
4
9
5-1
1,002
10
10
6-0
960
13
11
6-0
851
17
12
6-0
791
18
13
4-1
730
15
14
6-0
681
23
15
5-1
631
12
16
6-1
456
10
17
UConn
6-1
437
22
18
5-1
435
9
19
6-0
403
NR
20
6-0
380
24
21
5-1
325
19
22
5-2
295
NR
23
5-1
224
NR
24
4-2
177
20
25
5-1
151
21
Others receiving votes: Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio State 75, Indiana 63, Colorado State 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Ohio 1, Iona 1.
The Crimson Tide dropped six spots to No. 16 in the poll.
Alabama will take on the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. CST. That game will air on ESPN2.
