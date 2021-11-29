Alabama MBB falls in latest AP Poll

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Layne Gerbig
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Alabama dropped their first game of the season on Thursday against the Iona Gaels, but they bounced back to win their next two contests at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, FL.

The latest AP Poll was updated on Monday to reflect the loss the Crimson Tide suffered against the Gaels in game one, and Tide fans may not like how it looks.

RANK

TEAM

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Duke (51)

7-0

1,513

5

2

Purdue (9)

6-0

1,442

3

3

Gonzaga (1)

6-1

1,428

1

4

Baylor

7-0

1,324

6

5

UCLA

6-1

1,253

2

6

Villanova

4-2

1,147

7

7

Texas

4-1

1,115

8

8

Kansas

5-1

1,027

4

9

Kentucky

5-1

1,002

10

10

Arkansas

6-0

960

13

11

Arizona

6-0

851

17

12

BYU

6-0

791

18

13

Tennessee

4-1

730

15

14

Florida

6-0

681

23

15

Houston

5-1

631

12

16

Alabama

6-1

456

10

17

UConn

6-1

437

22

18

Memphis

5-1

435

9

19

Iowa State

6-0

403

NR

20

USC

6-0

380

24

21

Auburn

5-1

325

19

22

Michigan State

5-2

295

NR

23

Wisconsin

5-1

224

NR

24

Michigan

4-2

177

20

25

Seton Hall

5-1

151

21

Others receiving votes: Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio State 75, Indiana 63, Colorado State 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Ohio 1, Iona 1.

The Crimson Tide dropped six spots to No. 16 in the poll.

Alabama will take on the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. CST. That game will air on ESPN2.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.

Recommended Stories