Alabama MBB extends offer to elite, 2026 combo guard Nasir Price

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

The Alabama men’s basketball coaching staff extended its most recent offer to 2026 combo guard Nasir Price. He is the first combo guard that the Crimson Tide offered as a part of the ’26 recruiting cycle.

Price plays for Seven Lakes High School in Katy, Texas. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 155 pounds, according to 247Sports.

Price has the prototypical size and skillset to be a combo guard at the next level. Alabama has recruited similar players in the past like Rylan Griffen and Joshua Primo.

It will be interesting to see how the coaching staff decides to pursue the Texas native moving forward.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Nasir Price’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

46

3

4

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Katy, Texas

Projected Position

Combo guard

Height

6-3

Weight

155

Class

2026

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on Oct. 28, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Social media

Nasir Price on X: “10. Blessed to receive an offer from Alabama !! #rolltide https://t.co/3Hi7EBsy5L” / X (twitter.com)

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire