Alabama MBB extends offer to elite, 2026 combo guard Nasir Price

The Alabama men’s basketball coaching staff extended its most recent offer to 2026 combo guard Nasir Price. He is the first combo guard that the Crimson Tide offered as a part of the ’26 recruiting cycle.

Price plays for Seven Lakes High School in Katy, Texas. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 155 pounds, according to 247Sports.

Price has the prototypical size and skillset to be a combo guard at the next level. Alabama has recruited similar players in the past like Rylan Griffen and Joshua Primo.

It will be interesting to see how the coaching staff decides to pursue the Texas native moving forward.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 46 3 4 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Katy, Texas Projected Position Combo guard Height 6-3 Weight 155 Class 2026

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on Oct. 28, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Social media

Nasir Price on X: “10. Blessed to receive an offer from Alabama !! #rolltide https://t.co/3Hi7EBsy5L” / X (twitter.com)

