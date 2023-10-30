Alabama MBB extends offer to elite, 2026 combo guard Nasir Price
The Alabama men’s basketball coaching staff extended its most recent offer to 2026 combo guard Nasir Price. He is the first combo guard that the Crimson Tide offered as a part of the ’26 recruiting cycle.
Price plays for Seven Lakes High School in Katy, Texas. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 155 pounds, according to 247Sports.
Price has the prototypical size and skillset to be a combo guard at the next level. Alabama has recruited similar players in the past like Rylan Griffen and Joshua Primo.
It will be interesting to see how the coaching staff decides to pursue the Texas native moving forward.
Nasir Price's recruiting profile.
Vitals
Hometown
Katy, Texas
Projected Position
Combo guard
Height
6-3
155
Class
2026
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on Oct. 28, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Social media
