Alabama MBB extends offer to 2025 PF Nigel Walls

The Alabama men’s basketball coaching staff extended its most recent offer to 2025 power forward Nigel Walls.

Walls plays for St. Francis Episcopal School in Houston, Texas. He is listed at 6-foot-10 and 195 pounds. That is an eerily similar frame to that of Alabama freshman forward Jarin Stevenson. Stevenson is listed at 6-foot-11 and 210 pounds.

It is no coincidence that the Crimson Tide are pursuing a player similar to Stevenson. Walls has a similar skillset and is as dynamic of a big man as you will find in the ’25 recruiting class.

His production showed during his sophomore season. In 23 games, he averaged 14.2 points per game, 8.7 rebounds per game, and 2.6 assists per game.

The Crimson Tide would love to get Walls on campus for a visit and see where things go from there.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Nigel Walls’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 49 6 11 Rivals 4 66 – – ESPN 4 45 5 4 On3 Recruiting 4 47 4 14 247 Composite 4 49 6 10

Vitals

Hometown Houston, Texas Projected Position Power forward Height 6-10 Weight 195 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on Nov. 13, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Social media

I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Alabama. Thank you to Coach Austin and Coach Oats.@JL3Elite @AlabamaMBB pic.twitter.com/xyR0GFwsxw — Nigel Walls (@King_walls_) November 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire