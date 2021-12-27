Alabama MBB drops several spots in latest AP Poll update
Things could have gone better for the Crimson Tide to end the out-of-conference slate on the schedule, but 8-3 is certainly better than where they were last season around this time.
There’s no reason for Alabama fans to panic, this team is still capable of performing at a top-10 level. The AP voters, on the other hand, understandably disagree following some questionable losses in December to Memphis and Davidson.
Alabama fell nine spots in the latest iteration of the AP Poll to No. 19, which you can view in its entirety below.
Rank
Trend
Team
Conference
Record
Points
1
–
Big 12
11-0
1,525(61)
2
–
ACC
11-1
1,448
3
–
Big Ten
11-1
1,371
4
–
West Coast
10-2
1,335
5
–
Pac-12
8-1
1,296
6
1
Big 12
9-1
1,233
7
1
Pac-12
12-0
994
8
1
Big 12
12-0
985
9
3
Pac-12
11-1
973
10
1
Big Ten
10-2
901
11
1
SEC
11-1
826
12
1
American Athletic Conference (AAC)
11-3
801
13
1
Big Ten
8-2
787
14
5
SEC
9-2
729
15
–
Big East
9-1
716
16
1
SEC
12-0
609
17
1
Big 12
9-2
567
18
2
SEC
9-2
459
19
9
SEC
9-3
426
20
1
Mountain West
10-0
366
21
1
Big East
11-1
315
22
1
Big East
8-4
312
23
5
Big East
11-2
237
24
–
Big Ten
9-2
207
25
–
Big 12
9-2
121
Others Receiving Votes:
Others receiving votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, UConn 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Iowa 2, Davidson 2, Minnesota 1, Creighton 1, Memphis 1.