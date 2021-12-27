Alabama MBB drops several spots in latest AP Poll update

Layne Gerbig
·2 min read

Things could have gone better for the Crimson Tide to end the out-of-conference slate on the schedule, but 8-3 is certainly better than where they were last season around this time.

There’s no reason for Alabama fans to panic, this team is still capable of performing at a top-10 level. The AP voters, on the other hand, understandably disagree following some questionable losses in December to Memphis and Davidson.

Alabama fell nine spots in the latest iteration of the AP Poll to No. 19, which you can view in its entirety below.

Rank

Trend

Team

Conference

Record

Points

1

Baylor

Big 12

11-0

1,525(61)

2

Duke

ACC

11-1

1,448

3

Purdue

Big Ten

11-1

1,371

4

Gonzaga

West Coast

10-2

1,335

5

UCLA

Pac-12

8-1

1,296

6

1

Kansas

Big 12

9-1

1,233

7

1

Southern California

Pac-12

12-0

994

8

1

Iowa State

Big 12

12-0

985

9

3

Arizona

Pac-12

11-1

973

10

1

Michigan State

Big Ten

10-2

901

11

1

Auburn

SEC

11-1

826

12

1

Houston

American Athletic Conference (AAC)

11-3

801

13

1

Ohio State

Big Ten

8-2

787

14

5

Tennessee

SEC

9-2

729

15

Seton Hall

Big East

9-1

716

16

1

LSU

SEC

12-0

609

17

1

Texas

Big 12

9-2

567

18

2

Kentucky

SEC

9-2

459

19

9

Alabama

SEC

9-3

426

20

1

Colorado State

Mountain West

10-0

366

21

1

Providence

Big East

11-1

315

22

1

Villanova

Big East

8-4

312

23

5

Xavier

Big East

11-2

237

24

Wisconsin

Big Ten

9-2

207

25

Texas Tech

Big 12

9-2

121

Others Receiving Votes:
Others receiving votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, UConn 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Iowa 2, Davidson 2, Minnesota 1, Creighton 1, Memphis 1.

