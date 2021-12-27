Alabama MBB drops several spots in latest AP Poll update

Things could have gone better for the Crimson Tide to end the out-of-conference slate on the schedule, but 8-3 is certainly better than where they were last season around this time.

There’s no reason for Alabama fans to panic, this team is still capable of performing at a top-10 level. The AP voters, on the other hand, understandably disagree following some questionable losses in December to Memphis and Davidson.

Alabama fell nine spots in the latest iteration of the AP Poll to No. 19, which you can view in its entirety below.

Others Receiving Votes:

Others receiving votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, UConn 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Iowa 2, Davidson 2, Minnesota 1, Creighton 1, Memphis 1.