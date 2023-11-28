Alabama MBB drops several spots to No. 23 in latest AP Poll

The Alabama men’s basketball program traveled to Destin over Thanksgiving break to participate in the Emerald Coast Classic. The Crimson Tide finished 1-1. In the latest AP Poll, Alabama fell from No. 17 to No. 23.

Nate Oats’ squad won the first game of the Emerald Coast Classic against Mercer two weeks ago. That game was played in Coleman Coliseum.

On Friday, Alabama fell to Ohio State by a final score of 82-71. As a result, the Crimson Tide took on Oregon on Saturday afternoon. In that contest, Alabama delivered with a 99-91 win over the Ducks.

This tournament should serve as a learning experience for a team that is in the process of building chemistry and learning each others’ games. It will be interesting to see how the Crimson Tide responds. Their next game will come against Clemson on Tuesday night.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama men’s basketball program.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire