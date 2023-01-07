Alabama MBB dominates Kentucky at home, winning 78-52

Alabama men’s basketball has looked strong so far in the 2022-2023 season. With wins over two top-ranked teams, winning has become for the Crimson Tide. However, the team still looks to make its presence known with statement wins.

Nate Oats’ team did that today in the 78-52 win over Kentucky. The win improves Alabama’s record to 13-2 overall with an in-conference record of 3-0.

Star true freshman Brandon Miller led the team in scoring with 19 points as he continues to wreak havoc not just on the conference, but college basketball as a whole.

Alabama will now have the next four days to prepare for a matchup on the road against a top-15 Arkansas Razorbacks team.

