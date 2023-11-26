Alabama MBB defeats Oregon in Emerald Coast Classic

The Alabama men’s basketball team suffered an 11-point loss in the second game of the Emerald Coast Classic to Ohio State. On Saturday, the Crimson Tide bounced back to defeat Oregon 99-91.

Alabama had some trouble early on slowing down Ducks sharpshooter Jermaine Couisnard. The South Carolina transfer scored 24 points and shot 9/14 from the field.

As for the Crimson Tide, the team was led offensively by senior guard Mark Sears. The Alabama native tallied 27 points on 8/13 from the field.

It was a good game for Alabama to get back in the win column. Nate Oats’ squad will return to action on Tuesday, November 28th. Alabama will play host to Clemson. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT / 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN.

