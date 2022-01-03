Alabama MBB continues to drop in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team recently took down a ranked Tennessee team, but still fell in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.
Now that conference play is here, the Crimson Tide’s upcoming schedule features difficult opponents, which will be a true test for the team that seeks to repeat being SEC regular season champions and the winners of the conference tournament.
A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Baylor (32)
13-0
800
–
2
Duke
11-1
760
–
3
Purdue
12-1
713
–
4
Gonzaga
11-2
693
–
5
UCLA
8-1
657
–
6
Kansas
11-1
654
–
7
Arizona
11-1
559
–
8
12-0
517
+1
9
Auburn
12-1
512
+2
10
12-2
507
–
11
Iowa State
12-1
450
-3
12
9-2
412
–
13
Kentucky
11-2
344
+4
14
Houston
12-2
328
–
15
Villanova
9-4
286
+7
16
11-2
285
+2
17
Providence
13-1
284
+4
18
Tennessee
9-3
253
-3
19
Colorado St
10-0
229
+1
20
Alabama
10-3
223
-1
21
12-1
208
-5
22
Seton Hall
9-3
160
-9
23
10-2
156
–
24
Xavier
11-2
136
–
25
Texas Tech
10-2
110
–
Schools Dropped Out
None
Others Receiving Votes
Illinois 37; Connecticut 30; Oklahoma 29; Loyola-Chicago 16; Arkansas15; Minnesota 14; San Francisco 6; Brigham Young 5; Saint Mary’s 4; Florida 4; West Virginia 2; Florida State 1; Davidson 1
