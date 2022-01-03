Alabama MBB continues to drop in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

AJ Spurr
·1 min read
Alabama MBB continues to drop in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team recently took down a ranked Tennessee team, but still fell in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

Now that conference play is here, the Crimson Tide’s upcoming schedule features difficult opponents, which will be a true test for the team that seeks to repeat being SEC regular season champions and the winners of the conference tournament.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Baylor (32)

13-0

800

2

Duke

11-1

760

3

Purdue

12-1

713

4

Gonzaga

11-2

693

5

UCLA

8-1

657

6

Kansas

11-1

654

7

Arizona

11-1

559

8

USC

12-0

517

+1

9

Auburn

12-1

512

+2

10

Michigan State

12-2

507

11

Iowa State

12-1

450

-3

12

Ohio St

9-2

412

13

Kentucky

11-2

344

+4

14

Houston

12-2

328

15

Villanova

9-4

286

+7

16

Texas

11-2

285

+2

17

Providence

13-1

284

+4

18

Tennessee

9-3

253

-3

19

Colorado St

10-0

229

+1

20

Alabama

10-3

223

-1

21

LSU

12-1

208

-5

22

Seton Hall

9-3

160

-9

23

Wisconsin

10-2

156

24

Xavier

11-2

136

25

Texas Tech

10-2

110

Schools Dropped Out

None

Others Receiving Votes

Illinois 37; Connecticut 30; Oklahoma 29; Loyola-Chicago 16; Arkansas15; Minnesota 14; San Francisco 6; Brigham Young 5; Saint Mary’s 4; Florida 4; West Virginia 2; Florida State 1; Davidson 1

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Recommended Stories