Alabama MBB completely falls out of latest Ferris Mowers Coaches poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team do not look well. The team that was at one point dominating top-10 opponents is now on a three-game losing streak and has been completely dropped from top-25 rankings.
Now 11-6, 2-3 in conference play, Nate Oats has. tough schedule ahead of him. The team will soon face a ranked LSU team at home and then travel to Missouri for a rematch against the Tigers, after Alabama dropped the first meeting.
Rebounding appears to be the biggest issue on this team, but questionable offensive decisions and sloppy play on both ends of the court have hurt this team
A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
14-2
787 (23)
+1
2
Auburn
16-1
759 (8)
+2
3
Arizona
14-1
687 (1)
+3
4
Purdue
14-2
647
+1
5
Duke
14-2
643
+3
6
Baylor
15-2
642
-5
7
Kansas
14-2
611
+3
8
Wisconsin
14-2
546
+5
9
UCLA
11-2
530
-6
10
Houston
15-2
491
+1
11
Villanova
13-4
479
+3
12
Kentucky
14-3
419
+5
13
Michigan St
14-3
366
-4
14
Iowa St
14-3
326
+2
15
USC
14-2
322
-8
16
LSU
15-2
300
-4
17
Illinois
13-3
297
+7
18
Ohio St
11-4
263
-3
19
Texas Tech
13-4
261
–
20
Xavier
13-3
252
+1
21
Providence
14-2
227
-1
22
Texas
13-4
103
–
23
Colorado St
13-1
75
+4
24
Loyola-Chicago
13-2
60
+5
25
Tennessee
11-5
52
-2
25
Connecticut
11-4
52
+5
Schools Dropped Out
No. 18 Seton Hall; No. 25 Alabama
Others Receiving Votes
Miami-Florida 40; Seton Hall 37; Brigham Young 23; Alabama 21; Davidson 14; Texas A&M 11; San Diego St. 10; Iowa 10; North Carolina 6; Indiana 6; Southern Methodist 5; Oregon 5; West Virginia 4; Texas Christian 4; San Francisco 2; Oklahoma 1; Oakland 1; Murray St. 1; Grand Canyon 1; Boise St. 1
