Alabama MBB completely falls out of latest Ferris Mowers Coaches poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team do not look well. The team that was at one point dominating top-10 opponents is now on a three-game losing streak and has been completely dropped from top-25 rankings.

Now 11-6, 2-3 in conference play, Nate Oats has. tough schedule ahead of him. The team will soon face a ranked LSU team at home and then travel to Missouri for a rematch against the Tigers, after Alabama dropped the first meeting.

Rebounding appears to be the biggest issue on this team, but questionable offensive decisions and sloppy play on both ends of the court have hurt this team

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Gonzaga 14-2 787 (23) +1 2 Auburn 16-1 759 (8) +2 3 Arizona 14-1 687 (1) +3 4 Purdue 14-2 647 +1 5 Duke 14-2 643 +3 6 Baylor 15-2 642 -5 7 Kansas 14-2 611 +3 8 Wisconsin 14-2 546 +5 9 UCLA 11-2 530 -6 10 Houston 15-2 491 +1 11 Villanova 13-4 479 +3 12 Kentucky 14-3 419 +5 13 Michigan St 14-3 366 -4 14 Iowa St 14-3 326 +2 15 USC 14-2 322 -8 16 LSU 15-2 300 -4 17 Illinois 13-3 297 +7 18 Ohio St 11-4 263 -3 19 Texas Tech 13-4 261 – 20 Xavier 13-3 252 +1 21 Providence 14-2 227 -1 22 Texas 13-4 103 – 23 Colorado St 13-1 75 +4 24 Loyola-Chicago 13-2 60 +5 25 Tennessee 11-5 52 -2 25 Connecticut 11-4 52 +5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Seton Hall; No. 25 Alabama

Others Receiving Votes

Miami-Florida 40; Seton Hall 37; Brigham Young 23; Alabama 21; Davidson 14; Texas A&M 11; San Diego St. 10; Iowa 10; North Carolina 6; Indiana 6; Southern Methodist 5; Oregon 5; West Virginia 4; Texas Christian 4; San Francisco 2; Oklahoma 1; Oakland 1; Murray St. 1; Grand Canyon 1; Boise St. 1

