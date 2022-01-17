Alabama MBB completely falls out of latest Ferris Mowers Coaches poll

AJ Spurr
·2 min read
The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team do not look well. The team that was at one point dominating top-10 opponents is now on a three-game losing streak and has been completely dropped from top-25 rankings.

Now 11-6, 2-3 in conference play, Nate Oats has. tough schedule ahead of him. The team will soon face a ranked LSU team at home and then travel to Missouri for a rematch against the Tigers, after Alabama dropped the first meeting.

Rebounding appears to be the biggest issue on this team, but questionable offensive decisions and sloppy play on both ends of the court have hurt this team

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

14-2

787 (23)

+1

2

Auburn

16-1

759 (8)

+2

3

Arizona

14-1

687 (1)

+3

4

Purdue

14-2

647

+1

5

Duke

14-2

643

+3

6

Baylor

15-2

642

-5

7

Kansas

14-2

611

+3

8

Wisconsin

14-2

546

+5

9

UCLA

11-2

530

-6

10

Houston

15-2

491

+1

11

Villanova

13-4

479

+3

12

Kentucky

14-3

419

+5

13

Michigan St

14-3

366

-4

14

Iowa St

14-3

326

+2

15

USC

14-2

322

-8

16

LSU

15-2

300

-4

17

Illinois

13-3

297

+7

18

Ohio St

11-4

263

-3

19

Texas Tech

13-4

261

20

Xavier

13-3

252

+1

21

Providence

14-2

227

-1

22

Texas

13-4

103

23

Colorado St

13-1

75

+4

24

Loyola-Chicago

13-2

60

+5

25

Tennessee

11-5

52

-2

25

Connecticut

11-4

52

+5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Seton Hall; No. 25 Alabama

Others Receiving Votes

Miami-Florida 40; Seton Hall 37; Brigham Young 23; Alabama 21; Davidson 14; Texas A&M 11; San Diego St. 10; Iowa 10; North Carolina 6; Indiana 6; Southern Methodist 5; Oregon 5; West Virginia 4; Texas Christian 4; San Francisco 2; Oklahoma 1; Oakland 1; Murray St. 1; Grand Canyon 1; Boise St. 1

