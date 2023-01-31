Alabama MBB’s Brandon Miller projected to be a top-5 pick in 2023 NBA draft

The 2023 NBA draft is going to be one of the most highly anticipated drafts in recent years with prospects such as Victor Wembanyama from France and Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite headlining the show. Alabama’s Brandon Miller will also be among those stars competing for a top spot in the draft.

Miller has been one of, if not the best player in college basketball so far this year, and according to Yahoo Sports, he will be the first collegiate player taken in this year’s draft. In Yahoo’s updated mock draft, Brandon Miller is projected to be selected No. 4 overall by the Charlotte Hornets. If Miller continues to play at the level he has been there is a chance he can sneak into a top two or three spot.

Yahoo also projects that the Arkansas Razorbacks will have two players selected in the top 10: Nick Smith Jr. and Anthony Black. The Tide beat Arkansas by 15 back in early January, but they will meet again next month on Feb. 25.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire