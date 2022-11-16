Alabama MBB battles on the road to defeat South Alabama

Alabama basketball traveled to Mobile to take on the South Alabama Jaguars on Tuesday night. In the end, the Tide were able to come away with a 65-55 victory.

The Tide were led offensively by freshman Brandon Miller who provided 19 points in 36 minutes of action. Others struggled to shoot, but the defense proved to be enough.

The Jaguars shot just 29.6% from the field while the Tide shot 32.4%. Both teams were able to shrink the floor and force tough shots on their opponents.

The Tide out-rebounded the Jaguars 58-35. That statistic played a key role in Nate Oats’ squad coming away with the first road victory of the season. With the win, the Tide improve to 3-0 on the new season. The team will return to Coleman Coliseum on Friday night to face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

