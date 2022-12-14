Alabama MBB battles to defeat Memphis, looks ahead to Gonzaga

Alabama men’s basketball program fended off a late comeback attempt to defeat the Memphis Tigers. The Tide clawed its way to a 91-88 victory, but will now have to quickly shift focus to Gonzaga.

Offensively, freshman Brandon Miller led the charge with 24 points. He also added five assists and eight rebounds. Glass-cleaning freshman Noah Clowney led the Tide with nine rebounds.

It took everything the Tide had to fend off former NBA great Penny Hardaway’s squad. After all, this win could look good toward the end of the season.

Alabama improves to 9-1 and will return to action on Saturday in a non-conference battle against No. 15 Gonzaga. Last season, the Tide defeated the Bulldogs in Seattle by a final score of 91-82.

So far in the 2022-2023 season, Gonzaga has lost three games. Though the team is still ranked within the top-25, it’s somewhat of a disappointing start for the annual contenders.

Oats and his team will have to not only focus on the strategic aspect of the upcoming contest, but the physical too. In the game against Memphis, numerous Crimson Tide players battled through minor injuries. Miller finished the game a bit bloodied.

"I'm pretty beat up. I have blood all over me," Alabama freshman Brandon Miller said of a physical 91-88 win over Memphis. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) December 14, 2022

