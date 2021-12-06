Alabama MBB back in AP Top 10 following upset win over Gonzaga

Layne Gerbig
·2 min read
The state of Alabama had a good day on Saturday, that is if you root for the namesake university.

Mere hours after upsetting the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on the football field, they took to the hardwood to upset the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs on the basketball court.

Alabama was rewarded in the polls following the win over the Zags, moving back into the top 10 to No. 9 in the most recent edition of the AP Poll.

The SEC has the most ranked teams in the country, surpassing all other conferences with seven teams ranked in the top 25.

RANK

TEAM

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Purdue (61)

8-0

1,525

2

2

Baylor

8-0

1,421

4

3

Duke

7-1

1,390

1

4

UCLA

8-1

1,293

5

5

Gonzaga

7-2

1,240

3

6

Villanova

6-2

1,175

6

7

Texas

6-1

1,101

7

8

Kansas

6-1

1,068

8

9

Alabama

7-1

1,029

16

10

Kentucky

6-1

972

9

11

Arizona

7-0

919

11

12

Arkansas

8-0

905

10

13

Tennessee

6-1

762

13

14

Houston

7-1

686

15

15

UConn

8-1

527

17

16

USC

8-0

510

20

17

Iowa State

8-0

499

19

18

Auburn

7-1

419

21

19

Michigan State

7-2

405

22

20

Florida

6-1

386

14

21

Ohio State

6-2

370

NR

22

Wisconsin

7-1

338

23

23

Seton Hall

7-1

177

25

24

BYU

7-1

157

12

25

LSU

8-0

135

NR

Others receiving votes: Colorado State 90, Xavier 78, Illinois 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa 12, Michigan 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 2.

