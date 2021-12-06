Alabama MBB back in AP Top 10 following upset win over Gonzaga

The state of Alabama had a good day on Saturday, that is if you root for the namesake university.

Mere hours after upsetting the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on the football field, they took to the hardwood to upset the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs on the basketball court.

Alabama was rewarded in the polls following the win over the Zags, moving back into the top 10 to No. 9 in the most recent edition of the AP Poll.

The SEC has the most ranked teams in the country, surpassing all other conferences with seven teams ranked in the top 25.

RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Purdue (61) 8-0 1,525 2 2 Baylor 8-0 1,421 4 3 Duke 7-1 1,390 1 4 UCLA 8-1 1,293 5 5 Gonzaga 7-2 1,240 3 6 Villanova 6-2 1,175 6 7 Texas 6-1 1,101 7 8 Kansas 6-1 1,068 8 9 Alabama 7-1 1,029 16 10 Kentucky 6-1 972 9 11 Arizona 7-0 919 11 12 Arkansas 8-0 905 10 13 Tennessee 6-1 762 13 14 Houston 7-1 686 15 15 UConn 8-1 527 17 16 USC 8-0 510 20 17 Iowa State 8-0 499 19 18 Auburn 7-1 419 21 19 Michigan State 7-2 405 22 20 Florida 6-1 386 14 21 Ohio State 6-2 370 NR 22 Wisconsin 7-1 338 23 23 Seton Hall 7-1 177 25 24 BYU 7-1 157 12 25 LSU 8-0 135 NR

Others receiving votes: Colorado State 90, Xavier 78, Illinois 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa 12, Michigan 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 2.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.