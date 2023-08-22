Alabama MBB and Arizona Wildcats set to meet in Birmingham in 2024

Under the guidance of Nate Oats, the Alabama basketball program is thriving in ways never seen before. From elite recruiting classes to SEC Championships to first-round draft prospects, Oats has completely changed the trajectory of the program. By the time Avery Johnson left Tuscaloosa it felt like the program was in a poor place, but stealing Oats from Buffalo was one of Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrnes’s best moves to date.

One of the things that have made the Tide so successful and fun to watch is the strength of their out-of-conference scheduling. In 2022, Alabama took on UCONN, Michigan State, Gonzaga, Houston, and North Carolina all before even getting into SEC play.

The Crimson Tide has announced another massive out-of-conference game for the future as they will take on the Arizona Wildcats in 2024 at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL as part of the CM Newton Classic on Dec. 18th. Arizona has been one of the best college basketball programs since the beginning of the 2000s and getting them to come into the state of Alabama will be can’t-miss TV for all the Tide faithful.

