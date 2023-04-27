Is Alabama’s massive QB room actually a benefit for Texas A&M in 2023?

When Alabama and head coach Nick Saban make moves in the offseason, they’re usually aimed to immediately benefit the program ahead of each impending season, but after news broke that former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (651 yards, 3 TD, 5 INT in 2022) will transfer to the Crimson Tide for 2023 and beyond, Saban is now in charge of selecting a starter among five signal callers all ranked in the Top 20 at the position in the last three recruiting classes.

So, how does this relate to Texas A&M you ask? The Aggies are going into summer workouts and fall camp with a simple quarterback structure, as sophomore Conner Weigman is presumed to earn the starting job, senior southpaw Max Johnson is still in the thick of things after his impressive showing in the Maroon and White Spring Game. As much as the media would like to blow things out of proportion regarding this healthy competition, things are looking good for head coach Jimbo Fisher at the most important position in the game. In essence, less is more.

For Alabama, the departure of star quarterback Bryce Young paired with Buchner’s arrival throws things in flux as he’ll now presumably compete with redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe (297 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT in 2022) for the starting position in 2023, while junior Ty Simpson, freshman Eli Holstein, and freshman Dylan Lonergan provide excellent insurance, but also bring into question how many of them plan to stay amidst the growing popularity of the transfer portal.

In the midst of the 2023 season, Alabama will travel to face Texas A&M inside what should be a packed Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 7, and while both teams could realistically each be 5-0 going into the matchup, who knows how chaotic the state of the quarterback room could be by then for Saban’s squad?

