Alabama’s Mark Sears named second-team All-American by Sporting News

In a season that has been filled with ups and downs, point guard mark sears has been the one constant for the Alabama Crimson Tide. In his second year in Nate Oats’s program, he has taken a massive step forward averaging 21.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 4.1 apg – all increased from a year ago. He is also a much more efficient shooter now as he is knocking down 50.4% of all field goals, shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc and shooting 86.1% from the charity stripe.

It is still very unclear whether or not Sears will return to college or turn pro next year, but if he decides to leave Tuscaloosa then he goes out with a bang. Sears was voted first-team All-SEC earlier in the week and even received a vote for AP SEC player of the years. Sporting News also honored Sears by naming him as a second-team All-American.

Sears was able to lead Alabama to a second place finish in the SEC regular season despite losing 10 teammates from a year ago as well as his entire coaching staff minus Oats. However, Alabama and Sears will need to rebound after being knocked out of the SEC Tournament quarterfinals by Florida as they take on 13-seeded Charleston on Friday in the NCAA Tournament.

Mark Sears named first-team All-SEC by AP, second-team All-America by Sporting News. Sears received an AP vote for SEC player of the year but was not a unanimous AP first-team All-SEC pick.https://t.co/f2hNLWlTjB — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) March 12, 2024

