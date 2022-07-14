Alabama makes top three for 2023 four-star safety, Makari Vickers

Alabama made some noise on the recruiting trail over the last few weeks and will look to carry that momentum into the coming months. Nick Saban has been relatively quiet on the trail up until this past month in comparison to other powerhouse programs like Clemson, Miami, Texas and Georgia.

Alabama received good news when 2023 safety Makari Vickers listed the Crimson Tide among his top-three schools.

The primary recruiter for the Florida prospect is safeties coach Charles Kelly. Over the past few years, Kelly has landed several defensive backs from Florida. Several of those players are Jake Pope, Terrion Arnold, Kristian Story and Brian Branch, all of whom are on Alabama’s current roster.

The Tide have been recruiting Vickers for quite some time. Kelly is familiar with the Tallahassee area after he coached at Florida State for five years. He also went into the Seminoles’ backyard to land Terrion Arnold two years ago.

Makari Vickers’ Highlights

Roll Tide Wire breakdown the rest of Vickers’ recruiting profile below.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 115 23 6 Rivals 4 94 18 14 ESPN 4 83 19 9 On3 Recruiting 4 148 34 13 247 Composite 4 85 19 5

Vitals

Hometown Tallahassee, FL Projected Position Safety Height 6-1 Weight 180 Class 2023

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on November 13, 2020

Took official visit to Alabama on June 17, 2022

Top schools list

Alabama

Oklahoma

Michigan

