Alabama makes top three for 2023 four-star safety, Makari Vickers

Brody Smoot
·1 min read
Alabama made some noise on the recruiting trail over the last few weeks and will look to carry that momentum into the coming months. Nick Saban has been relatively quiet on the trail up until this past month in comparison to other powerhouse programs like Clemson, Miami, Texas and Georgia.

Alabama received good news when 2023 safety Makari Vickers listed the Crimson Tide among his top-three schools.

The primary recruiter for the Florida prospect is safeties coach Charles Kelly. Over the past few years, Kelly has landed several defensive backs from Florida. Several of those players are Jake Pope, Terrion Arnold, Kristian Story and Brian Branch, all of whom are on Alabama’s current roster.

The Tide have been recruiting Vickers for quite some time. Kelly is familiar with the Tallahassee area after he coached at Florida State for five years. He also went into the Seminoles’ backyard to land Terrion Arnold two years ago.

Makari Vickers’ Highlights

Roll Tide Wire breakdown the rest of Vickers’ recruiting profile below.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

115

23

6

Rivals

4

94

18

14

ESPN

4

83

19

9

On3 Recruiting

4

148

34

13

247 Composite

4

85

19

5

 

Vitals

Hometown

Tallahassee, FL

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-1

Weight

180

Class

2023

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on November 13, 2020

  • Took official visit to Alabama on June 17, 2022

Top schools list

Twitter

1

1

