Alabama makes top seven for 2023 SG Davin Cosby Jr.

Alabama Men’s Basketball’s coaching staff has begun to push hard to land several prospects in the 2023 class. Of those, Davin Cosby Jr. may be the biggest priority. The native of Richmond, Virginia released his topseven schools on Saturday via his Twitter account. The schools that he listed were Auburn, Alabama, Wake Forest, Virginia, LSU, NC State, and Tennessee.

Cosby Jr. is set to take an official visit to Alabama on September 3. It will be his first trip to Tuscaloosa. He will also be taking official visits to Virginia on Aug. 26, Tennessee on Oct. 15, and LSU on Oct. 22. There is no clear-cut favorite in his recruitment. However, On3’s RPM gives Virginia the best odds to land him at 22.9% likelihood.

Cosby Jr. is listed at 6-foot-5, 180 pounds, according to 247Sports. He is regarded as a three-star shooting guard. The Crimson Tide has its eyes set on two different guards in the 2023 class: R.J. Johnson and Davin Cosby Jr. Coach Oats and his staff have pushed for the two of them to join theCrimson Tide. It will certainly be interesting to see how each of their recruitments pan out in the months ahead.

When asked by On3’s Joe Tipton, here is what Cosby Jr. had to say about Alabama:

“Alabama was my first high major offer and I like the tempo they play at and how they play.”

2023 four-star SG Davin Cosby tells @On3Recruits he’s down to seven schools: Alabama, Auburn, LSU, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wake Forest. He’s scheduled four official visits and breaks down each program: https://t.co/Yly2cmqHo9 pic.twitter.com/SmRdLf3yJj — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) August 21, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to track Cosby Jr.’s recruitment and other Alabama basketball recruiting targets.

