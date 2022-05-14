Alabama makes top-6 for in-state 4-star 2023 DL Hunter Osborne

The Crimson Tide continues to be a dominant program because the future of the team is always at the forefront. Though the 2022 college football season is just a few months away, Nick Saban is actively offering key 2023 recruits.

Recently, four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne, out of Hewitt-Trussville landed an offer from the Crimson Tide. However, he also holds offers from other big-time programs like Clemson, LSU, Tennessee and others, as mentioned below.

Currently, it doesn’t appear as if Osborne is leaning one way or the other. He still has a full year of high school football remaining before he has to make a decision.

Hunter Osborne’s Film

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the rest of his recruiting profile below.

vitals

Hometown Trussville, AL Projected Position Defensive Lineman Height 6-3 Weight 250 Class 2023

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 115 10 12 Rivals 4 130 13 14 ESPN 4 223 16 31 On3 Recruiting 4 106 13 15 247 Composite 4 128 12 7

Recruiting

Unofficial visit Mar. 31, 2022

Unofficial visit Jan. 22, 2022

Offer from Alabama Jan. 22, 2022

Offers

Alabama

Clemson

LSU

Auburn

Tennessee

Oregon

Texas

Arkansas

Georgia

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Hunter Osborne is down to 6️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’4 260 DL from Trussville, AL is ranked as a Top 110 Player in the ‘23 Class (No. 12 DL) More Here (FREE): https://t.co/uqYnQwSd4Q pic.twitter.com/2GhQ9gQszO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 13, 2022

1

1