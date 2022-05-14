Alabama makes top-6 for in-state 4-star 2023 DL Hunter Osborne
The Crimson Tide continues to be a dominant program because the future of the team is always at the forefront. Though the 2022 college football season is just a few months away, Nick Saban is actively offering key 2023 recruits.
Recently, four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne, out of Hewitt-Trussville landed an offer from the Crimson Tide. However, he also holds offers from other big-time programs like Clemson, LSU, Tennessee and others, as mentioned below.
Currently, it doesn’t appear as if Osborne is leaning one way or the other. He still has a full year of high school football remaining before he has to make a decision.
Hunter Osborne’s Film
Roll Tide Wire breaks down the rest of his recruiting profile below.
vitals
Hometown
Trussville, AL
Projected Position
Defensive Lineman
Height
6-3
Weight
250
Class
2023
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
115
10
12
Rivals
4
130
13
14
ESPN
4
223
16
31
On3 Recruiting
4
106
13
15
247 Composite
4
128
12
7
Recruiting
Unofficial visit Mar. 31, 2022
Unofficial visit Jan. 22, 2022
Offer from Alabama Jan. 22, 2022
Offers
Alabama
Clemson
LSU
Auburn
Tennessee
Oregon
Texas
Arkansas
Georgia
BREAKING: Four-Star DL Hunter Osborne is down to 6️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits
The 6’4 260 DL from Trussville, AL is ranked as a Top 110 Player in the ‘23 Class (No. 12 DL)
More Here (FREE): https://t.co/uqYnQwSd4Q pic.twitter.com/2GhQ9gQszO
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 13, 2022
