Alabama makes top-6 for in-state 4-star 2023 DL Hunter Osborne

AJ Spurr
·1 min read
In this article:
The Crimson Tide continues to be a dominant program because the future of the team is always at the forefront. Though the 2022 college football season is just a few months away, Nick Saban is actively offering key 2023 recruits.

Recently, four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne, out of Hewitt-Trussville landed an offer from the Crimson Tide. However, he also holds offers from other big-time programs like Clemson, LSU, Tennessee and others, as mentioned below.

Currently, it doesn’t appear as if Osborne is leaning one way or the other. He still has a full year of high school football remaining before he has to make a decision.

Hunter Osborne’s Film

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the rest of his recruiting profile below.

vitals

Hometown

Trussville, AL

Projected Position

Defensive Lineman

Height

6-3

Weight

250

Class

2023

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

115

10

12

Rivals

4

130

13

14

ESPN

4

223

16

31

On3 Recruiting

4

106

13

15

247 Composite

4

128

12

7

Recruiting

  • Unofficial visit Mar. 31, 2022

  • Unofficial visit Jan. 22, 2022

  • Offer from Alabama Jan. 22, 2022

Offers

  • Alabama

  • Clemson

  • LSU

  • Auburn

  • Tennessee

  • Oregon

  • Texas

  • Arkansas

  • Georgia

