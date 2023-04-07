Alabama makes top 10 for 2024 WR Mario Craver

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

Alabama already has one commitment in the 2024 recruiting class from a prospect out of Clay-Chalkville High School, five-star cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe. His teammate, Mario Craver, released his top schools recently and Alabama was listed as a finalist.

Craver has not shown significant interest in the Tide as he has with other schools like Auburn and Florida. However, there is still a lot of ground that the Tide can make up between now and signing day.

As a junior, Craver hauled in 32 receptions for 525 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. His raw athleticism and playmaking ability are what stand out the most about his game. He is explosive enough to contribute early on at the college level.

That could be on the special teams unit or at wide receiver. It will be hard to keep Craver off the field. Alabama remains in pursuit of the in-state prospect.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Mario Craver’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

242

14

39

Rivals

4

14

43

ESPN

4

146

8

16

On3 Recruiting

4

251

13

40

247 Composite

4

239

14

35

 

Vitals

Hometown

Pinson, Alabama

Projected Position

Wide receiver

Height

5-8

Weight

165

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on January 22, 2022

  • Taken unofficial visits to Alabama on January 22, 2022 and April 16, 2022

Top schools

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire