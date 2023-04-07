Alabama makes top 10 for 2024 WR Mario Craver
Alabama already has one commitment in the 2024 recruiting class from a prospect out of Clay-Chalkville High School, five-star cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe. His teammate, Mario Craver, released his top schools recently and Alabama was listed as a finalist.
Craver has not shown significant interest in the Tide as he has with other schools like Auburn and Florida. However, there is still a lot of ground that the Tide can make up between now and signing day.
As a junior, Craver hauled in 32 receptions for 525 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. His raw athleticism and playmaking ability are what stand out the most about his game. He is explosive enough to contribute early on at the college level.
That could be on the special teams unit or at wide receiver. It will be hard to keep Craver off the field. Alabama remains in pursuit of the in-state prospect.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Mario Craver’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
242
14
39
Rivals
4
–
14
43
ESPN
4
146
8
16
On3 Recruiting
4
251
13
40
247 Composite
4
239
14
35
Vitals
Hometown
Pinson, Alabama
Projected Position
Wide receiver
Height
5-8
Weight
165
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on January 22, 2022
Taken unofficial visits to Alabama on January 22, 2022 and April 16, 2022
Top schools
BREAKING: Four-Star WR Mario Craver is down to 🔟 Schools!
The 5’11 165 WR from Pinson, AL holds a total of 30 Offers
April 5, 2023