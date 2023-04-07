Alabama makes top 10 for 2024 WR Mario Craver

Alabama already has one commitment in the 2024 recruiting class from a prospect out of Clay-Chalkville High School, five-star cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe. His teammate, Mario Craver, released his top schools recently and Alabama was listed as a finalist.

Craver has not shown significant interest in the Tide as he has with other schools like Auburn and Florida. However, there is still a lot of ground that the Tide can make up between now and signing day.

As a junior, Craver hauled in 32 receptions for 525 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. His raw athleticism and playmaking ability are what stand out the most about his game. He is explosive enough to contribute early on at the college level.

That could be on the special teams unit or at wide receiver. It will be hard to keep Craver off the field. Alabama remains in pursuit of the in-state prospect.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 242 14 39 Rivals 4 – 14 43 ESPN 4 146 8 16 On3 Recruiting 4 251 13 40 247 Composite 4 239 14 35

Vitals

Hometown Pinson, Alabama Projected Position Wide receiver Height 5-8 Weight 165 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 22, 2022

Taken unofficial visits to Alabama on January 22, 2022 and April 16, 2022

Top schools

Alabama

Auburn

Texas A&M

Miami

Ole Miss

Florida

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Florida State

LSU

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Mario Craver is down to 🔟 Schools! The 5’11 165 WR from Pinson, AL holds a total of 30 Offers Where Should He Go? 👇🏽https://t.co/k5whgwlHFe pic.twitter.com/mrRR3C48L9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 5, 2023

