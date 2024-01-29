Alabama makes significant jump in latest USA Today Sports Coaches Poll

Alabama basketball has only suffered one loss in the SEC so far, which was on the road to Tennessee. Since then, the Crimson Tide has won two straight. The pair of wins was enough to boost the team back into the Top 25 of the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Those impressive wins came at home against in-state rival, and then-sixth-ranked, Auburn, and LSU.

Coming up for the Crimson Tide are a few interesting matchups, headlined by a short road trip to Auburn for the rematch.

In the latest ranking, Alabama moves up to No. 22, which makes it the fourth highest-ranked SEC team in the Top 25.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 18-2 766 (23) – 2 Purdue 19-2 746 (8) – 3 North Carolina 17-3 710 – 4 Houston 18-2 680 – 5 Tennessee 15-4 658 – 6 Wisconsin 16-4 593 +4 6 Duke 15-4 512 +5 8 Kentucky 15-4 510 -2 9 Kansas 16-4 503 -1 10 Marquette 15-5 454 +5 11 Iowa State 16-4 408 +7 12 Arizona 15-5 405 -3 13 Creighton 16-5 367 +3 14 Illinois 15-5 359 -3 15 Texas Tech 16-3 340 +6 16 Auburn 16-4 331 -10 17 Utah State 18-2 258 +3 18 Baylor 14-5 188 -4 19 Dayton 16-3 166 -2 20 New Mexico 18-3 162 +5 21 BYU 15-5 153 -2 22 Alabama 14-6 147 +4 23 Florida Atlantic 17-4 122 +1 24 Oklahoma 15-5 106 -11 25 TCU 15-5 99 +5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Memphis; No. 23 Colorado State;

Others Receiving Votes

San Diego State 67; Ole Miss 57; South Carolina 46; Gonzaga 38; Memphis 26; Northwestern 23; Colorado State 14; Indiana State 13; Texas11; Grand Canyon 9; Saint Mary’s 5; Virginia 4; McNeese State 4; App State 4; Seton Hall 2; Cornell 2; Princeton 1;

