Advertisement

Alabama makes significant jump in latest USA Today Sports Coaches Poll

AJ Spurr
·2 min read

Alabama basketball has only suffered one loss in the SEC so far, which was on the road to Tennessee. Since then, the Crimson Tide has won two straight. The pair of wins was enough to boost the team back into the Top 25 of the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Those impressive wins came at home against in-state rival, and then-sixth-ranked, Auburn, and LSU.

Coming up for the Crimson Tide are a few interesting matchups, headlined by a short road trip to Auburn for the rematch.

In the latest ranking, Alabama moves up to No. 22, which makes it the fourth highest-ranked SEC team in the Top 25.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

UConn

18-2

766 (23)

2

Purdue

19-2

746 (8)

3

North Carolina

17-3

710

4

Houston

18-2

680

5

Tennessee

15-4

658

6

Wisconsin

16-4

593

+4

6

Duke

15-4

512

+5

8

Kentucky

15-4

510

-2

9

Kansas

16-4

503

-1

10

Marquette

15-5

454

+5

11

Iowa State

16-4

408

+7

12

Arizona

15-5

405

-3

13

Creighton

16-5

367

+3

14

Illinois

15-5

359

-3

15

Texas Tech

16-3

340

+6

16

Auburn

16-4

331

-10

17

Utah State

18-2

258

+3

18

Baylor

14-5

188

-4

19

Dayton

16-3

166

-2

20

New Mexico

18-3

162

+5

21

BYU

15-5

153

-2

22

Alabama

14-6

147

+4

23

Florida Atlantic

17-4

122

+1

24

Oklahoma

15-5

106

-11

25

TCU

15-5

99

+5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Memphis; No. 23 Colorado State;

Others Receiving Votes

San Diego State 67; Ole Miss 57; South Carolina 46; Gonzaga 38; Memphis 26; Northwestern 23; Colorado State 14; Indiana State 13; Texas11; Grand Canyon 9; Saint Mary’s 5; Virginia 4; McNeese State 4; App State 4; Seton Hall 2; Cornell 2; Princeton 1;

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM. 

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire