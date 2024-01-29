Alabama makes significant jump in latest USA Today Sports Coaches Poll
Alabama basketball has only suffered one loss in the SEC so far, which was on the road to Tennessee. Since then, the Crimson Tide has won two straight. The pair of wins was enough to boost the team back into the Top 25 of the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
Those impressive wins came at home against in-state rival, and then-sixth-ranked, Auburn, and LSU.
Coming up for the Crimson Tide are a few interesting matchups, headlined by a short road trip to Auburn for the rematch.
In the latest ranking, Alabama moves up to No. 22, which makes it the fourth highest-ranked SEC team in the Top 25.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
UConn
18-2
766 (23)
–
2
Purdue
19-2
746 (8)
–
3
17-3
710
–
4
Houston
18-2
680
–
5
15-4
658
–
6
16-4
593
+4
6
15-4
512
+5
8
Kentucky
15-4
510
-2
9
Kansas
16-4
503
-1
10
Marquette
15-5
454
+5
11
Iowa State
16-4
408
+7
12
Arizona
15-5
405
-3
13
Creighton
16-5
367
+3
14
Illinois
15-5
359
-3
15
Texas Tech
16-3
340
+6
16
16-4
331
-10
17
Utah State
18-2
258
+3
18
Baylor
14-5
188
-4
19
Dayton
16-3
166
-2
20
New Mexico
18-3
162
+5
21
BYU
15-5
153
-2
22
14-6
147
+4
23
Florida Atlantic
17-4
122
+1
24
15-5
106
-11
25
TCU
15-5
99
+5
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Memphis; No. 23 Colorado State;
Others Receiving Votes
San Diego State 67; Ole Miss 57; South Carolina 46; Gonzaga 38; Memphis 26; Northwestern 23; Colorado State 14; Indiana State 13; Texas11; Grand Canyon 9; Saint Mary’s 5; Virginia 4; McNeese State 4; App State 4; Seton Hall 2; Cornell 2; Princeton 1;
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.