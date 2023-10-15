Alabama makes a big jump in latest US LBM Coaches Poll

Alabama football had a scare in the second half of the SEC home matchup against Arkansas but stayed strong to improve to 6-1 on the season and remain atop the SEC West.

Losses by USC and Oregon boosted the Tide, as they move up two spots to No. 8, tied with the team that defeated Alabama at home in Week 2, Texas.

The Crimson Tide will host Tennessee, ranked No. 15, in Week 8 in a rematch after last year’s streak-breaking win in Neyland.

Week 6 US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Washington State Cougars; No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats; No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks;

Others Receiving Votes

James Madison 67; Clemson 54; Florida 29; Fresno State 21; Washington State 20; Arizona 13; Wyoming 12; Oklahoma State 12; Miami (FL) 12; Maryland 11; Kentucky 9; Liberty 5; Kansas State 5; UNLV 4; Texas A&M 4; West Virginia 3; Memphis 1; Kansas 1;

