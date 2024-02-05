Alabama makes another big jump in latest USA TODAY Sports Coach Poll Top-25

Alabama basketball has managed to string together a handful of impressive in-conference wins after starting the 2023-2024 season a bit slow. The team has taken down some quality teams in a dominating fashion and managed to win some narrow contests against programs near the top.

Next up for the Crimson Tide is a short road trip to the eastern side of the state, where the team will take on Auburn after beating them in Tuscaloosa just a short time ago.

The SEC has picked up steam as the season has progressed, but anything can happen with so much time remaining before the conference and NCAA Tournaments.

After being ranked No. 22 last week, Alabama makes a considerable jump up to No. 16 in this week’s top-25 poll.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 20-2 793 (25) – 2 Purdue 21-2 775 (7) – 3 North Carolina 18-4 710 – 4 Kansas 18-4 683 +5 5 Houston 19-3 662 -1 6 Tennessee 16-5 647 -1 7 Marquette 17-5 573 +3 8 Arizona 17-5 525 +4 9 Wisconsin 16-6 505 -3 10 Duke 16-5 469 -3 11 Auburn 18-4 450 +5 12 Illinois 17-5 430 +2 13 Baylor 16-5 394 +5 14 Iowa State 16-5 387 -3 15 Kentucky 15-6 297 -7 16 Alabama 16-6 285 +6 17 Dayton 18-3 265 +2 18 Creighton 16-6 261 -5 19 BYU 16-5 234 +2 20 South Carolina 19-3 221 +8 21 Utah State 19-3 167 -4 22 Florida Atlantic 18-4 161 +1 23 Texas Tech 16-5 133 -8 24 San Diego State 17-5 68 +2 25 New Mexico 18-4 60 -5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Oklahoma; No. 25 TCU

Others Receiving Votes

Saint Mary’s 57; Indiana State 45; TCU 36; Colorado State 32; Virginia 17; Oklahoma 12; Grand Canyon 12; Northwestern 8; Boise State 7; Gonzaga 6; Texas 5; Michigan State 4; Ole Miss 2; App State 2

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire