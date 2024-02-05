Advertisement

Alabama makes another big jump in latest USA TODAY Sports Coach Poll Top-25

AJ Spurr
·2 min read

Alabama basketball has managed to string together a handful of impressive in-conference wins after starting the 2023-2024 season a bit slow. The team has taken down some quality teams in a dominating fashion and managed to win some narrow contests against programs near the top.

Next up for the Crimson Tide is a short road trip to the eastern side of the state, where the team will take on Auburn after beating them in Tuscaloosa just a short time ago.

The SEC has picked up steam as the season has progressed, but anything can happen with so much time remaining before the conference and NCAA Tournaments.

After being ranked No. 22 last week, Alabama makes a considerable jump up to No. 16 in this week’s top-25 poll.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

UConn

20-2

793 (25)

2

Purdue

21-2

775 (7)

3

North Carolina

18-4

710

4

Kansas

18-4

683

+5

5

Houston

19-3

662

-1

6

Tennessee

16-5

647

-1

7

Marquette

17-5

573

+3

8

Arizona

17-5

525

+4

9

Wisconsin

16-6

505

-3

10

Duke

16-5

469

-3

11

Auburn

18-4

450

+5

12

Illinois

17-5

430

+2

13

Baylor

16-5

394

+5

14

Iowa State

16-5

387

-3

15

Kentucky

15-6

297

-7

16

Alabama

16-6

285

+6

17

Dayton

18-3

265

+2

18

Creighton

16-6

261

-5

19

BYU

16-5

234

+2

20

South Carolina

19-3

221

+8

21

Utah State

19-3

167

-4

22

Florida Atlantic

18-4

161

+1

23

Texas Tech

16-5

133

-8

24

San Diego State

17-5

68

+2

25

New Mexico

18-4

60

-5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Oklahoma; No. 25 TCU

Others Receiving Votes

Saint Mary’s 57; Indiana State 45; TCU 36; Colorado State 32; Virginia 17; Oklahoma 12; Grand Canyon 12; Northwestern 8; Boise State 7; Gonzaga 6; Texas 5; Michigan State 4; Ole Miss 2; App State 2

