Alabama makes another big jump in latest USA TODAY Sports Coach Poll Top-25
Alabama basketball has managed to string together a handful of impressive in-conference wins after starting the 2023-2024 season a bit slow. The team has taken down some quality teams in a dominating fashion and managed to win some narrow contests against programs near the top.
Next up for the Crimson Tide is a short road trip to the eastern side of the state, where the team will take on Auburn after beating them in Tuscaloosa just a short time ago.
The SEC has picked up steam as the season has progressed, but anything can happen with so much time remaining before the conference and NCAA Tournaments.
After being ranked No. 22 last week, Alabama makes a considerable jump up to No. 16 in this week’s top-25 poll.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
UConn
20-2
793 (25)
–
2
Purdue
21-2
775 (7)
–
3
18-4
710
–
4
Kansas
18-4
683
+5
5
Houston
19-3
662
-1
6
16-5
647
-1
7
Marquette
17-5
573
+3
8
Arizona
17-5
525
+4
9
16-6
505
-3
10
16-5
469
-3
11
18-4
450
+5
12
Illinois
17-5
430
+2
13
Baylor
16-5
394
+5
14
Iowa State
16-5
387
-3
15
15-6
297
-7
16
16-6
285
+6
17
Dayton
18-3
265
+2
18
Creighton
16-6
261
-5
19
BYU
16-5
234
+2
20
South Carolina
19-3
221
+8
21
Utah State
19-3
167
-4
22
Florida Atlantic
18-4
161
+1
23
Texas Tech
16-5
133
-8
24
San Diego State
17-5
68
+2
25
New Mexico
18-4
60
-5
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Oklahoma; No. 25 TCU
Others Receiving Votes
Saint Mary’s 57; Indiana State 45; TCU 36; Colorado State 32; Virginia 17; Oklahoma 12; Grand Canyon 12; Northwestern 8; Boise State 7; Gonzaga 6; Texas 5; Michigan State 4; Ole Miss 2; App State 2