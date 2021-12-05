Alabama made collegiate athletics history with wins over both Bulldogs

On Dec. 4, 2021, the Alabama football team took down the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the 2021 SEC Championship, and the Crimson Tide basketball team defeated No. 3 ranked Gonzaga in Seattle.

ESPN Stats and Info shared a tweet that presented a wild fact about the wins: It was the first time a single athletics program defeated AP top-five teams in both football and men’s basketball on the same day.

It was quite a day for Alabama fans, who got to celebrate a conference title win, secured a College Football Playoff spot and earned another win against Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs; the fans were then able to watch Nate Oats prove to the nation, on a big stage, that Crimson Tide basketball is a force to be concerned about.

On Saturday, Alabama became the first school to beat AP top-5 teams in college football and men's college basketball on the same day. The Crimson Tide took down No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship and No. 3 Gonzaga in the Battle in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/nW89HXTOMH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 5, 2021

