Alabama A&M hires Dawn Thornton as new women’s basketball coach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama A&M Bulldogs have found the next leader of the women’s basketball program.

A&M announced the hiring of Dawn Thornton as the school’s next women’s basketball coach Saturday afternoon in a press conference held at the AAMU event center.

Thornton replaces Margaret Richards, who stepped down in March after 8 seasons to pursue other opportunities.

She is the Bulldogs fifth coach since they moved to Divison 1 and has spent the last five seasons coaching at Arkansas Pine Bluff. Shas compiled a 102-159 overall record in nine seasons at Prairie View A&M, Shorter and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

A&M Atheltic Director Paul A. Bryant said Thornton is the ideal candidate to elevate the program.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Dawn Thornton to the Alabama A&M University family as our new head women’s basketball coach,” Bryant said. “Coach Thornton’s remarkable record of success, both within the SWAC and against formidable out-of-conference opponents, speaks volumes about her prowess and strategic acumen in the realm of collegiate basketball. Her leadership qualities, combined with a deep understanding of the game, make her the ideal candidate to elevate our program.”

