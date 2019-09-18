Alabama A&M coach says team treated unprofessionally at game

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) -- Alabama A&M coach Connell Maynor says his team was treated unprofessionally during a game at North Alabama.

Maynor says the historically black college team was treated unprofessionally and that the Bulldogs won't play North Alabama again while he's coach. The TimesDaily of Florence reports Maynor said in his Monday news conference that, ''This is 2019, not '59.''

The news conference was streamed on Facebook Live, but the video has since been taken down. North Alabama said in a statement that no one from Alabama A&M had been in contact to lodge complaints. An Alabama A&M spokesman did not immediately return a call Wednesday seeking comment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One issued Maynor cited was about a police officer putting ''his hand on his gun'' during an argument between a coach and security.

Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler says one officer witnessed an incident between a security guard and an Alabama A&M coach. He says none of the supervisors working at the game were aware of any confrontation.

That was the final meeting of a two-game deal.

---

Information from: The TimesDaily, http://www.timesdaily.com

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25