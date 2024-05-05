Alabama A&M baseball earns walk-off win over rivals Alabama State

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A RBI base hit by Alex Diaz in the bottom of the ninth proved to be the difference as the Alabama A&M baseball team earned the 12-11 walk-off win over rivals Alabama State to open a three-game series on Saturday.

The Bulldogs got off to a hot start thanks to third-inning home runs by Jared Tribett and Tristian Curless. They led by as much as 11-1 after five innings, but then the Hornets started to battle back and tied the game at 11 in the eighth.

The series continues on Sunday at Bulldog Baseball Field with the first pitch set for 2:00 p.m.

