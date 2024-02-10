Alabama at LSU: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game
Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team will look to get back in the win column on Saturday when they travel to Baton Rouge to take on Matt McMahon and the LSU Tigers.
Alabama is currently in a logjam at the top of the SEC standings and securing a road victory over the Tigers would be a big step in the right direction for potentially retaking the conference lead.
Winning on the road is never easy and Coach Oats has challenged his team to be better defensively, including his star player, Mark Sears.
“And honestly, we need Mark to play better defense. Like we’re not going to be able to win at the level we’re used to winning at around here if he’s not better for us on defense. But we do need some guys to step up and help him out on offense a little bit more.”
Below is all the information you need for Saturday’s matchup between Alabama and LSU, including the broadcast guide, injury report, and projected starting lineups.
How to watch Saturday's game
Date: Feb. 10, 2024
Time: 11 a.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Saturday's Injury Report
Alabama:
N/A
LSU:
G Jalen Cook is questionable (hamstring)
G Carlos Stewart is out (knee)
F Daimion Collin is out (shoulder)
Alabama's projected lineup
Player
Pos.
Class
PPG
RPG
APG
Mark Sears
G
Senior
20.3
4.1
3.9
Aaron Estrada
G
Graduate
12.8
5.0
3.9
Latrell Wrightsell Jr.
G
Senior
8.1
2.9
1.3
Rylan Griffen
G
Sophomore
10.7
3.7
1.7
Grant Nelson
F
Senoir
12.3
5.8
1.8
LSU's projected lineup
Player
Pos.
Class
PPG
RPG
APG
Jalen Cook
G
Senior
15.5
3.5
2.7
Mike Williams
G
Freshman
8.0
2.2
1.5
Jordan Wright
G
Graduate
15.2
5.1
2.8
Will Baker
F
Graduate
11.9
5.1
1.0
Jalen Reed
F
Sophomore
8.0
4.7
1.1
Alabama player to watch: Mark Sears
As I mentioned earlier, Coach Oats has challenged his team to be better on the defensive end of the court and directly called out senior guard Mark Sears. Sears is without question the Tide’s best player but his defense has been suspect this season. I imagine he will find that extra gear on Saturday in Baton Rouge.
LSU player to watch: Mike Williams III
The freshman guard has scored in double-digits in three out of his last five games and proving to be one of the best shooters on the LSU team. With Jalen Cook possibly being limited or even out, Williams could see his role minutes increased against the Tide.
Score prediction
You hate to call any road game a must-win, but after Wednesday night’s performance, this feels like a game that Alabama needs to win. LSU is a good team but Alabama is better and with the challenge set before them by Coach Oats, I expect the Tide to show up ready to play against the Tigers.
Alabama 82, LSU 69
