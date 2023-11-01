Will Alabama, LSU still play annually in new scheduling model? What Nick Saban, Brian Kelly want

A long-term scheduling model for the SEC has yet to be determined. A couple of different options are on the board. The SEC could play nine conference games with three permanent rivals and six rotating games. Or, the SEC could stick to an eight-game conference schedule and have seven rotating games with one permanent rival.

Much is to be determined with Oklahoma and Texas joining the conference for the 2024 season. A short-term eight-game conference schedule was put into place, but after that, there has been no decision what the conference-game structure will look like.

The rivalry game between Alabama football and LSU is at risk of not becoming an annual event anymore. If the SEC moves to the 7-1 model, Auburn would likely become Alabama's permanent annual game.

Do the coaches in the Alabama-LSU rivalry want the game to happen every year? Here's what Alabama coach Nick Saban and Brian Kelly said about it Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference.

Nick Saban: "I think this is a great game that has tremendous fan interest. It's been a great game for however long I've been here. They've got a great atmosphere, and we've got a great atmosphere at our stadium. Both fan bases look forward to the game. I think as many of these fan-interest, rivalry games, whatever you want to call them, that we can keep over time is beneficial to the conference and beneficial to the players who play the game."

Brian Kelly: "I think we’re going to have a say in what that scheduling looks like in terms of Alabama against LSU. I think commissioner (Greg) Sankey has given us the opportunity to talk about the team or teams that we want to keep on our schedule. Each school I think has those natural rivalries, and certainly, in talking to Scott Woodward, our AD, he and I both would be in agreement that LSU-Alabama is a game that we would like to see played every year.”

No. 8 Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) and No. 14 LSU (6-2, 4-1) will face each other on Saturday (6:45 p.m., CT, CBS) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The SEC West is on the line in the final season of divisions in the conference.

