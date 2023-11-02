Alabama-LSU predictions: Betting odds favor Crimson Tide in college football Week 10

Alabama football is set to face LSU in a game with potential SEC Championship and College Football Playoff implications.

Nick Saban and the No. 8 Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0 SEC) take on the No. 13 Tigers (6-2, 4-1) on Saturday (6:45 p.m. CT, CBS) in Tuscaloosa. With a win, Alabama would extend its lead in the SEC West over LSU and No. 10 Ole Miss, the two teams tied for second with 4-1 conference records.

More: Can Alabama football win a track meet vs. LSU's nation-leading offense? Try this instead

Alabama has rebounded nicely since its 34-24 Week 2 loss to Texas, with six straight wins to position itself in the driver's seat in the SEC West. Quarterback Jalen Milroe has been solid since being benched for the Crimson Tide's game against USF on Sept. 16, passing for 1,617 yards and 13 touchdowns to five interceptions this season, with an additional 142 rushing yards and five TDs.

Facing Alabama is the Tigers' explosive offense, which ranks first in the country in total offense and scoring, averaging 552.9 yards per game and 47.4 points per game, respectively. Heisman Trophy candidate Jayden Daniels leads the offense, having passed for 2,573 yards and 25 touchdowns to only three interceptions. He has 521 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Last season, the Crimson Tide's CFP hopes were ended by LSU in a 32-31 thriller after the Tigers converted a game-winning 2-point conversion in overtime.

This season's matchup is projected to be another close game, although oddsmakers are predicting Alabama to prevail. Here's what to know about the betting trends for Alabama's game against LSU:

More: Nick Saban wants Alabama football fans to recreate Tennessee atmosphere for LSU game

Alabama-LSU betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Nov. 1

Spread: Alabama (-3)

Over/under: 60.5

Moneyline: Alabama -165 | LSU +135Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Alabama-LSU football predictions: Betting odds favor Crimson Tide