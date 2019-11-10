Giant 'Baby Trump' balloon destroyed in protests outside of LSU-Alabama game

The famed giant balloon depicting President Donald Trump as a baby was stabbed and destroyed on Saturday during protests outside of Trump’s appearance at the LSU-Alabama game in Tuscaloosa, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

Fans organized a protest against Trump at a park near Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday ahead of No. 2 LSU’s 46-41 win against No. 3 Alabama, which marked the third sporting event in two weeks that Trump has attended.

Shortly before the game, a man in an Alabama shirt allegedly stabbed the balloon repeatedly to deflate it while screaming at protesters, according to ABC 33/40. The man was then arrested.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The “Trump Baby” balloon has made appearances all over the world in recent years, becoming an iconic part of protests against Trump. Protest organizers raised nearly $8,000 to bring the balloon to Tuscaloosa on Saturday — almost double the required amount. They plan to donate the extra money to the Equal Justice Initiative, per the report.

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing and destroying the giant "Baby Trump" balloon during protests outside of the LSU-Alabama game in Tuscaloosa. (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Despite the protest blocks away from the stadium, Trump received a relatively warm welcome when he and first lady Melania Trump were introduced on the scoreboard in the first quarter of the game. It was the best reaction he’s received in the three events he’s attended, following a mixed greeting at a UFC bout in New York City last week. He was overwhelmingly booed at Game 5 of the World Series last month in Washington, where fans started chanting “lock him up” and even broke out an “Impeach Trump” banner.

Though the balloon was destroyed, the organization in charge of “Baby Trump” wasn’t too disappointed.

“We have six [Trump balloons],” the organization told ABC 33/40, “and will persist to resist the Liar-in-Chief.”

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports: