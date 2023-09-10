Alabama loss to Texas causes chaos in the US LBM Coaches Poll
Alabama’s at-home, double-digit loss to the Texas Longhorns caused chaos in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll. The Tide, previously ranked No. 3, now sits at No. 10 heading into Week 3 against the University of South Florida.
The frustrating loss exposed many issues the Crimson Tide will have to address if the team wants a shot at reaching the College Football Playoff.
Poor play on both sides of the ball led to one of the ugliest Nick Saban-coached games during his time in Tuscaloosa.
A look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
2-0
1624 (64)
–
2
2-0
1533 (1)
–
3
Florida State
2-0
1441
+2
4
2-0
1401
–
5
3-0
1319
+1
6
2-0
1318
+4
7
2-0
1229
–
8
Washington
2-0
1129
–
9
2-0
1039
–
10
1-1
1016
-7
11
3-0
1004
–
12
Utah
2-0
893
–
13
2-0
870
–
14
1-1
714
–
15
2-0
675
–
16
2-0
584
+1
17
Oregon State
2-0
562
+1
18
2-0
506
-2
19
2-0
503
+1
20
Duke
2-0
363
+4
21
2-0
357
+4
22
1-1
207
-1
23
Miami
2-0
195
+9
24
2-0
166
+2
25
2-0
101
+4
Schools Dropped Out
No.19 Wisconsin, No. 22 Tulane, No. 23 Texas A&M
Others Receiving Votes
Washington State 80; Kentucky 38; Texas Christian 26; Auburn 23; Texas A&M 21; Fresno State 21; Kansas 17; Tulane 16; Missouri 14; Maryland 14; Wake Forest 13; Oklahoma State 12; Central Florida 11; Arkansas 10; Syracuse 9; Cincinnati 8; Wisconsin 7; Mississippi State 7; Wyoming 6; Minnesota 6; Air Force 5; South Carolina 3; Memphis 3; Louisville 3; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1.