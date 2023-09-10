Alabama loss to Texas causes chaos in the US LBM Coaches Poll

Alabama’s at-home, double-digit loss to the Texas Longhorns caused chaos in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll. The Tide, previously ranked No. 3, now sits at No. 10 heading into Week 3 against the University of South Florida.

The frustrating loss exposed many issues the Crimson Tide will have to address if the team wants a shot at reaching the College Football Playoff.

Poor play on both sides of the ball led to one of the ugliest Nick Saban-coached games during his time in Tuscaloosa.

A look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll:

Schools Dropped Out

Wisconsin, No. 22 Tulane, No. 23 Texas A&M

Others Receiving Votes

Washington State 80; Kentucky 38; Texas Christian 26; Auburn 23; Texas A&M 21; Fresno State 21; Kansas 17; Tulane 16; Missouri 14; Maryland 14; Wake Forest 13; Oklahoma State 12; Central Florida 11; Arkansas 10; Syracuse 9; Cincinnati 8; Wisconsin 7; Mississippi State 7; Wyoming 6; Minnesota 6; Air Force 5; South Carolina 3; Memphis 3; Louisville 3; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire