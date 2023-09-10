Advertisement
Breaking News:

Brewers' Corbin Burnes throwing a no-hitter against Yankees

Alabama loss to Texas causes chaos in the US LBM Coaches Poll

AJ Spurr
·2 min read

Alabama’s at-home, double-digit loss to the Texas Longhorns caused chaos in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll. The Tide, previously ranked No. 3, now sits at No. 10 heading into Week 3 against the University of South Florida.

The frustrating loss exposed many issues the Crimson Tide will have to address if the team wants a shot at reaching the College Football Playoff.

Poor play on both sides of the ball led to one of the ugliest Nick Saban-coached games during his time in Tuscaloosa.

A look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

2-0

1624 (64)

2

Michigan

2-0

1533 (1)

3

Florida State

2-0

1441

+2

4

Ohio State

2-0

1401

5

Southern California

3-0

1319

+1

6

Texas

2-0

1318

+4

7

Penn State

2-0

1229

8

Washington

2-0

1129

9

Tennessee

2-0

1039

10

Alabama

1-1

1016

-7

11

Notre Dame

3-0

1004

12

Utah

2-0

893

13

Oregon

2-0

870

14

Louisiana State

1-1

714

15

Kansas State

2-0

675

16

Oklahoma

2-0

584

+1

17

Oregon State

2-0

562

+1

18

North Carolina

2-0

506

-2

19

Ole Miss

2-0

503

+1

20

Duke

2-0

363

+4

21

Colorado

2-0

357

+4

22

Clemson

1-1

207

-1

23

Miami

2-0

195

+9

24

Iowa

2-0

166

+2

25

UCLA

2-0

101

+4

Schools Dropped Out

No.19 Wisconsin,  No. 22 Tulane, No. 23 Texas A&M

Others Receiving Votes

Washington State 80; Kentucky 38; Texas Christian 26; Auburn 23; Texas A&M 21; Fresno State 21; Kansas 17; Tulane 16; Missouri 14; Maryland 14; Wake Forest 13; Oklahoma State 12; Central Florida 11; Arkansas 10; Syracuse 9; Cincinnati 8; Wisconsin 7; Mississippi State 7; Wyoming 6; Minnesota 6; Air Force 5; South Carolina 3; Memphis 3; Louisville 3; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire