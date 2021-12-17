Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the Early Signing Day with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class, and also managed to land a former five-star recruit in LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks.

Following Early National Signing Day, a few high-profile recruits made their commitments public, of those included two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.

Skinner played high school ball at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and he will stay in the state to play for the Miami Hurricanes and new head coach Mario Cristobal, who recently departed from his former head coaching job at Oregon.

It’s worth noting that Skinner was originally verbally committed to Alabama since early October, but rescinded his verbal commitment today, as he signed with Miami.

Jackson is a five-star cornerback out of California’s Mater Dei, the same school Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young attended. However, Jackson, despite drawing heavy interest from Alabama, will be staying in-state to attend USC and be coached by Lincoln Riley.

Alabama did manage to land four-star athlete Kendrick Law today to add serious depth to the defensive 2022 recruiting class.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Crimson Tide and the team’s 2022 class.

