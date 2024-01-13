Alabama loses defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson to SEC rival, Georgia

On Saturday morning, it was announced that Alabama defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson was leaving to assume a different role at Georgia. He will now be the Bulldogs’ co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Robinson spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa as Alabama’s cornerbacks coach. In 2023, many believe that he was a co-defensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide although it was never made official. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin stated that he was preparing for Robinson to call Alabama’s defensive plays when the two teams faced off during the 2023 season.

Robinson is not only a great coach but a great recruiter as well. He helped Alabama land players like Caleb Downs, Jaylen Mbakwe, and Dezz Ricks. His presence will be missed immediately as Alabama begins its search for a new cornerbacks coach in wake of the news.

Join us in welcoming the newest member of our staff, Travaris Robinson. Welcome to the Classic City, @Coach_TRob!#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/GefwQHgDcz — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 13, 2024

