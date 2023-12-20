Alabama looks poised to flip Texas commit Aeryn Hampton

Texas is having a strong signing day so far, but one recruitment could go against the Longhorns. Alabama head coach Nick Saban and company appear primed to poach long-time Texas target and commit Aeryn Hampton.

The four-star athlete from Daingerfield has caught the attention of several teams, but apparently has made an impression on Nick Saban. As of today, recruiting industry experts Sam Spiegelman and Gerry Hamilton from On3 and Mike Roach and Tom Loy from 247Sports view the Crimson Tide as capable of completing the flip attempt.

The loss would not be the end of the world for the 2024 recruiting class. Texas is still set to bring in four five-stars and three other On3 Top 100 players. Even so, that Saban and company are pushing to flip the big time athlete makes one wonder what the Longhorns will be losing should the Tide win out.

We will keep you updated on the recruiting class as Texas’ signing day continues.

