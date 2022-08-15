Alabama listed in top six for elite 2023 DL prospect James Smith

Alabama has been recruiting 2023 defensive lineman James Smith for almost two years now. The Crimson Tide offered him after his sophomore season. Since then, he has been a priority target for the coaching staff. He isn’t the only product of Carver-Montgomery High School that is being pursued by the Crimson Tide. The other prospect is his teammate, Qua Russaw.

Smith and Russaw are the coaching staff’s top priorities as of right now. After losing out on in-state defensive linemen Kelby Collins and Peter Woods, the Crimson Tide will look to make up some ground with the products of Montgomery, Alabama.

Smith possesses the raw talent to play defensive tackle at the next level. He is listed at 6-foot-4, 310 pounds. Nonetheless, he moves well for his size. Here is what 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks had to say about Smith’s skillset:

“A physical young defensive lineman who could fit multiple fronts, but likely projects best to 3-tech in an even look. Possesses requisite size/frame. Consistently flashes vs. the run and as a pass rusher. Bull in a china shop who made plays as a freshman with size, strength, and tenacity. Impressive closing speed relative to size. Physicality really stands out for such a young prospect. Technical development and improved body control could make for atruly elite front-line defender. Early returns suggest impacting high-major potential with an early-round NFL Draft ceiling.”

At this time, On3’s RPM gives Alabama the edge at 51.7% likelihood of landing Smith. Defensive line coach freddie roach has heavily pursued Smith, and I expect that to continue in the coming months. I would be surprised if Smith and Russaw don’t attend any games this fall in Tuscaloosa. Although the two have listed an identical top six, the presumed favorites to land the two highly-rated recruits are Alabama, Georgia, and Auburn.

Roll Tide Wire will now break down Smith’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 18 1 2 Rivals 4 55 7 3 ESPN 5 11 3 2 On3 Recruiting 5 8 1 1 247 Composite 5 13 1 2

Story continues

Vitals

Hometown Montgomery, Alabama Projected Position Defensive line Height 6-4 Weight 310 Class 2023

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on December 2, 2020

Taken two unofficial visits to Alabama

Top schools

Twitter

1

1

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire