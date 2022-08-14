Alabama listed in top six for 2023 OLB prospect Qua Russaw

Alabama has done well over the years in recruiting the state of Alabama. One of the more specific regions in the state has been the Montgomery area. Players like Henry Ruggs III, Mack Wilson and Anquin Barnes have all been recruited from that area. Two of the three went on to play in the NFL. Barnes is currently a defensive tackle at Alabama.

The Montgomery area still has an abundance of talent. Recently, 2023 outside linebacker Qua Russaw released his top-six schools. Alabama was one of the schools listed. His teammate, James Smith, also released an identical top six schools. It appears that the two will be teaming up at the next level.

Russaw is a premier edge rusher at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds. He possesses great versatility and length for the position. The good thing is that he still has a whole year to develop before arriving at whichever school he chooses to attend in the fall. At the moment, On3’s RPM gives Georgia a slight lead at 45.8% likelihood. However, a decision likely won’t come until early signing day in December. Florida, Alabama and Auburn all remain heavily in the mix at this time.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 59 8 8 Rivals 4 62 9 6 ESPN 5 8 1 2 On3 Recruiting 5 20 2 4 247 Composite 5 26 5 3

Vitals

Hometown Montgomery, Alabama Projected Position Outside linebacker Height 6-3 Weight 230 Class 2023

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on October 13, 2021

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on April 23, 2022

Top schools list

Twitter

