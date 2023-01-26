Alabama listed as a top school to land twin brothers in 2024 recruiting class

Alabama’s football program has had one set of twins in years past. That happened in 2021 when the Tide signed Tommy and James Brockemeyer. Well, Alabama has put itself in a good spot to land a pair of twins in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Loomis Chaffee School’s Jerod and Jacob Smith listed the Tide as a finalist in their recruitment on Wednesday.

Other programs that made the cut as finalists were Notre Dame, Iowa, Nebraska, Texas, Kentucky, Georgia, Penn State, Ole Miss, and Michigan. At this time, the frontrunner appears to be the Fighting Irish. According to On3’s RPM, Notre Dame holds a solid lead in each of their recruitments.

Alabama could be on the outside looking in. However, one thing to factor into the Tide’s pursuit of the twins is the fact that their former teammate Olaus Alinen recently signed with Alabama. In the past, he has made it known that he would like the Smith brothers to join him in Tuscaloosa.

It will be interesting to see how each of their recruitment unfolds. The presumption is that they will continue their college careers at the same school.

