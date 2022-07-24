Alabama listed as a top school for 2023 combo guard Freddie Dilione
- Nate OatsAmerican basketball coach
Alabama has seen recent success on the basketball court. Nate Oats has done a phenomenal job recruiting as well as coaching in the short time that he has been in Tuscaloosa. Coach Oats has managed to bring in a top-25 recruiting class each year that he has been with the program, according to 247Sports. The coaching staff has been hot on the recruiting trail lately and will look to continue that for the 2023 recruiting class.
On Sunday, 2023 combo guard Freddie Dilione announced his top schools and Alabama made the cut.
In recent years, the Tide has seen success from combo guards like Josh Primo, Keon Ellis and Ar’Mond Davis. The Tide would need to land a player like Dilione and several others to have a chance of having a higher-rated class this year.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
72
1
15
Rivals
4
116
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
58
2
11
247 Composite
4
88
3
16
Vitals
Hometown
Fayetteville, North Carolina
Projected Position
Combo Guard
Height
6-4
Weight
185
Class
2023
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on April 23, 2022
Has not taken a visit to Alabama at this time
Top schools list
Alabama
Wake Forest
VCU
North Carolina State
College of Charleston
Virginia
TOP 🔟 @336edits pic.twitter.com/qArxKxGed6
— frederick (@Freddiedilione5) July 24, 2022
1
1