Alabama listed as a top school for 2023 combo guard Freddie Dilione

Brody Smoot
·1 min read
In this article:
Alabama has seen recent success on the basketball court. Nate Oats has done a phenomenal job recruiting as well as coaching in the short time that he has been in Tuscaloosa. Coach Oats has managed to bring in a top-25 recruiting class each year that he has been with the program, according to 247Sports. The coaching staff has been hot on the recruiting trail lately and will look to continue that for the 2023 recruiting class.

On Sunday, 2023 combo guard Freddie Dilione announced his top schools and Alabama made the cut.

In recent years, the Tide has seen success from combo guards like Josh Primo, Keon Ellis and Ar’Mond Davis. The Tide would need to land a player like Dilione and several others to have a chance of having a higher-rated class this year.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

72

1

15

Rivals

4

116

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

58

2

11

247 Composite

4

88

3

16

 

Vitals

Hometown

Fayetteville, North Carolina

Projected Position

Combo Guard

Height

6-4

Weight

185

Class

2023

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on April 23, 2022

  • Has not taken a visit to Alabama at this time

Top schools list

