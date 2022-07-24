Alabama listed as a top school for 2023 combo guard Freddie Dilione

Alabama has seen recent success on the basketball court. Nate Oats has done a phenomenal job recruiting as well as coaching in the short time that he has been in Tuscaloosa. Coach Oats has managed to bring in a top-25 recruiting class each year that he has been with the program, according to 247Sports. The coaching staff has been hot on the recruiting trail lately and will look to continue that for the 2023 recruiting class.

On Sunday, 2023 combo guard Freddie Dilione announced his top schools and Alabama made the cut.

In recent years, the Tide has seen success from combo guards like Josh Primo, Keon Ellis and Ar’Mond Davis. The Tide would need to land a player like Dilione and several others to have a chance of having a higher-rated class this year.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 72 1 15 Rivals 4 116 – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 58 2 11 247 Composite 4 88 3 16

Vitals

Hometown Fayetteville, North Carolina Projected Position Combo Guard Height 6-4 Weight 185 Class 2023

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on April 23, 2022

Has not taken a visit to Alabama at this time

Top schools list

Alabama

Tennessee

Wake Forest

VCU

North Carolina State

Texas

College of Charleston

Oklahoma

Texas A&M

Virginia

Twitter

1

1