Alabama listed in top-eight schools for 2024 WR from Georgia
Alabama has already landed four commitments from the 2024 recruiting class and could be on its way toward landing more. On Monday, 2024 wide receiver Debron Gatling released his top-eight schools with Alabama being included on the list.
According to On3’s RPM, the Crimson Tide is the slight favorite to land Gatling at 24.3% likelihood. However, other programs are also firmly in the mix as the Georgia native caps off his junior season at Milton High School.
In October, Gatling made a trip to Tuscaloosa to visit for the Texas A&M game. He has a nice blend of size and speed that the coaching staff could look to implement into their offense in the future. As of right now, two wide receivers, Jaylen Mbakwe and Perry Thompson are committed to the Crimson Tide as a part of the 2024 class.
Below, Roll Tide Wire breaks down his recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
41
50
Rivals
4
124
20
16
ESPN
4
257
35
33
On3 Recruiting
3
–
57
71
247 Composite
4
273
38
39
Vitals
Hometown
Alpharetta, Georgia
Projected Position
Wide receiver
Height
6-0
Weight
172
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on June 22, 2022
No visits to Alabama are scheduled at this time.
Top schools
Alabama
Miami
Ole Miss
Top 8. pic.twitter.com/io8DemEG2K
— Debron Gatling🥋 (@bigsgbron) November 1, 2022