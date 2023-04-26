Alabama listed in top 5 for 2024 RB Jordan Lyle

Running back Jordan Lyle of the 2024 class released his top schools on Monday afternoon. Alabama was listed as one of the finalists to land his commitment.

Lyle plays for St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. That is the same school that Alabama outside linebacker Dallas Turner once played for.

As a junior, Lyle had 91 carries for 1,015 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. He helped lead the Raiders offense last season en route to its 14th state championship and fourth consecutive title victory.

Lyle has taken unofficial visits to Miami, Florida State, Ohio State, and Alabama.

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 57 31 Rivals 3 – 99 49 ESPN 3 – 64 37 On3 Recruiting 4 62 11 5 247 Composite 4 320 49 28

Hometown Fort Lauderdale, Florida Projected Position Running back Height 6-0 Weight 180 Class 2024

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 19, 2023

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on April 5, 2023

Alabama

Miami

Ohio State

Georgia

Florida State

