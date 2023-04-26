Alabama listed in top 5 for 2024 RB Jordan Lyle
Running back Jordan Lyle of the 2024 class released his top schools on Monday afternoon. Alabama was listed as one of the finalists to land his commitment.
Lyle plays for St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. That is the same school that Alabama outside linebacker Dallas Turner once played for.
As a junior, Lyle had 91 carries for 1,015 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. He helped lead the Raiders offense last season en route to its 14th state championship and fourth consecutive title victory.
Lyle has taken unofficial visits to Miami, Florida State, Ohio State, and Alabama.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jordan Lyle’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
57
31
Rivals
3
–
99
49
ESPN
3
–
64
37
On3 Recruiting
4
62
11
5
247 Composite
4
320
49
28
Vitals
Hometown
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Projected Position
Running back
Height
6-0
180
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on January 19, 2023
Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on April 5, 2023
Top schools
Alabama
Miami
Florida State
Truly blessed to say this is my Final 5!! @CoachHarriott @EugeneBethea1 @Hayesfawcett3 @CoachTonyAlford @DellMcGee @CoachT_HarrisJR @CoachYACJohnson @BAMACoachG @STA_Football @StaBooster pic.twitter.com/Iuq0O0M1mN
— Jordan M Lyle (@jlyle0) April 25, 2023