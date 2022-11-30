Alabama listed in top 12 for 2024 RB Anthony Carrie

Anthony Carrie, a running back from the 2024 class, revealed his top 12 schools via his Twitter account. Carrie listed Alabama among other schools.

In an interview with On3’s Chad Simmons, Carrie added that each of the 12 schools that made the cut were actively recruiting him. He also made it clear as to why these schools were his finalists. “These are schools that I could imagine myself at and a system that I could fit in,” he said.

Although Alabama hasn’t hosted Carrie for a visit, it is unfair to discount the Tide. He still has a year left of high school, so Alabama may choose to wait to host him for visits during his senior season. Thus far, he has made multiple visits to Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina.

At this time, Georgia holds the lead to land him at 37.0%, according to On3’s RPM.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

217

28

16

Rivals

4

46

13

5

ESPN

4

182

27

14

On3 Recruiting

4

249

30

23

247 Composite

4

144

23

13

 

Vitals

Hometown

Tampa, Florida

Projected Position

Running back

Height

6-0

Weight

185

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on February 23, 2022

  • No visits to Alabama are scheduled at this time.

Top schools

Twitter

