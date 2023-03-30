Alabama listed in top 12 for 2024 WR Amari Jefferson

Alabama has quickly emerged as the favorite to land 2024 wide receiver Amari Jefferson. As expected, Jefferson included the Tide in his top-12 on Tuesday.

Jefferson received an offer from Alabama at the beginning of March. However, there seems to be a lot of mutual interest between the two parties. After all, Jefferson has been to Tuscaloosa twice. He is also scheduled to take an official visit to Alabama in June.

The interesting thing regarding Jefferson is that he is currently committed to Tennessee to play baseball. That has not seemed to affect Jefferson’s football recruitment, however.

It sounds like Alabama is in a good position at this point in time. The only thing that could hurt the Tide is the fact that he has not been offered a spot on the baseball team. He has made it known that he wants to play both sports at the next level.

According to On3’s RPM, Alabama is the most likely to land a commitment from Jefferson at 39.8% likelihood.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Amari Jefferson’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 5 33 Rivals 4 – 10 68 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 263 4 43 247 Composite 4 341 5 32

Vitals

Hometown Chattanooga, Tennessee Projected Position Wide receiver Height 6-1 Weight 195 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on March 4, 2023

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on September 17, 2022 and March 4, 2023

Top schools

Alabama

Clemson

Colorado

Penn State

Oregon

Florida State

Tennessee

Oklahoma

Miami

Georgia

South Carolina

Georgia Tech

Twitter

Four-Star WR Amari Jefferson is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools! The 6’1 195 WR from Chattanooga, TN is currently Committed to Tennessee for baseball but his recruitment for football is 100% open Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/AfD8AbemPw pic.twitter.com/U1Sz75inHN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire