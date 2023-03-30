Alabama listed in top 12 for 2024 WR Amari Jefferson

Alabama has quickly emerged as the favorite to land 2024 wide receiver Amari Jefferson. As expected, Jefferson included the Tide in his top-12 on Tuesday.

Jefferson received an offer from Alabama at the beginning of March. However, there seems to be a lot of mutual interest between the two parties. After all, Jefferson has been to Tuscaloosa twice. He is also scheduled to take an official visit to Alabama in June.

The interesting thing regarding Jefferson is that he is currently committed to Tennessee to play baseball. That has not seemed to affect Jefferson’s football recruitment, however.

It sounds like Alabama is in a good position at this point in time. The only thing that could hurt the Tide is the fact that he has not been offered a spot on the baseball team. He has made it known that he wants to play both sports at the next level.

According to On3’s RPM, Alabama is the most likely to land a commitment from Jefferson at 39.8% likelihood.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Amari Jefferson’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

5

33

Rivals

4

10

68

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

263

4

43

247 Composite

4

341

5

32

 

Vitals

Hometown

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Projected Position

Wide receiver

Height

6-1

Weight

195

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on March 4, 2023

  • Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on September 17, 2022 and March 4, 2023

Top schools

