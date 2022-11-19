Alabama listed in top 10 for 2024 LB Daniel Hill
Alabama already has four commitments in the 2024 recruiting cycle. As it stands, the Tide have the No. 5 recruiting class in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. The Tide is pushing to land another in 2024 linebacker Daniel Hill.
Hill plays linebacker at Meridian High School in Meridian, Mississippi. On Friday, he announced his top-10 schools. This comes several weeks after he made two unofficial visits to Tuscaloosa. The Tide along with several other SEC programs made the cut.
There is no timetable for a decision at this time.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Daniel Hill’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
173
2
17
Rivals
4
177
4
18
ESPN
4
166
4
6
On3 Recruiting
4
190
2
19
247 Composite
4
156
2
16
Vitals
Hometown
Meridian, Mississippi
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-1
Weight
220
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on March 5, 2022
Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on October 22, 2022
Top schools
AGTG🙏🏽…Ⓜ️ made @rivals @247Sports @On3sports pic.twitter.com/3MxZVqZHkY
— Daniel Hill (@manifestdanny3) November 18, 2022