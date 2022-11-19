Alabama listed in top 10 for 2024 LB Daniel Hill

Alabama already has four commitments in the 2024 recruiting cycle. As it stands, the Tide have the No. 5 recruiting class in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. The Tide is pushing to land another in 2024 linebacker Daniel Hill.

Hill plays linebacker at Meridian High School in Meridian, Mississippi. On Friday, he announced his top-10 schools. This comes several weeks after he made two unofficial visits to Tuscaloosa. The Tide along with several other SEC programs made the cut.

There is no timetable for a decision at this time.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Daniel Hill’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 173 2 17 Rivals 4 177 4 18 ESPN 4 166 4 6 On3 Recruiting 4 190 2 19 247 Composite 4 156 2 16

Vitals

Hometown Meridian, Mississippi Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-1 Weight 220 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on March 5, 2022

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on October 22, 2022

Top schools

Alabama

Florida State

LSU

Tennessee

Texas

Texas A&M

South Carolina

Oregon

Mississippi State

Ole Miss

